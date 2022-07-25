Tech Mahindra inks MoU with Mahindra University for research in quantum computing, XAI, and Metaverse

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahindra University, for the setting up of Makers Lab to spearhead research and development in Quantum Computing, XAI (Explainable AI), and Metaverse.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of Mahindra University’s First Annual Convocation, in the presence of senior officials and dignitaries such as KT Rama Rao, Cabinet Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, and Industries & Commerce Department of Telangana; Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman & MD, Bharat Biotech International Limited, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group; CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), Tech Mahindra; Dr. Y Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University, among others. The partnership will fuel co-innovation by leveraging next-gen technologies.

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra says, “At Tech Mahindra, we believe that technology-led innovation will enable us to build a sustainable, digital world amidst all shockwaves – predictable and unpredictable. Our partnership with Mahindra University is in line with this vision and is aimed at empowering students with rich learning opportunities through various initiatives. With the launch of Makers Lab, we will provide many talented and skilled individuals, with the opportunity to progress for a greater cause. The MoU will combine Tech Mahindra’s technological expertise and Mahindra University’s strong experience in the educational sector to build an exemplary institution at the Hyderabad campus, in the form of the Makers lab. The lab will be a frontrunner in boosting innovation and R&D to democratize access to high-quality education.”

As a part of the partnership, the students of Mahindra University will get an opportunity to work on IPs made within the Makers Lab and get deployed in R&D projects on campus. They will also collaborate with coding groups like “Engima” within the university to get access to projects, internships, and employment opportunities. The evaluation process to select students for Makers Lab will be facilitated by Mahindra University and Tech Mahindra.

Dr. Y Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University said, “There is a lot that Mahindra University and Tech Mahindra can jointly offer to each other. The MoU will further deepen our ties with Tech Mahindra to strengthen technology research in the country. This will also provide the students an exciting opportunity to collaborate with subject matter experts and industry leaders to work on exciting develop real-world applications.”

The exchange of ideas and collaboration between the research teams of Tech Mahindra and Mahindra University will help develop sustainable next-gen technology use cases. Tech Mahindra believes in the DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Digital technologies catalyze the transformations and humanize businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure, and act better than before. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.