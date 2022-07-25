Express Computer

Andhra Pradesh to launch digital learning from pre-primary level

In a bid to go digital at government schools, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday, inspected various equipment of companies pertaining to the digital learning that would be set up at schools. This is to improve the quality education by incorporating latest technology in the education system. After inspection of equipment, the CM instructed officials that appropriate measures should be taken to safeguard the equipment that would be installed in schools. The CM discussed with officials to install CCTV cameras in the school premises.

To make teaching more interactive and innovative, the chief minister has asked for installation of projectors and interactive displays in every class. He has asked the officials to fasten the process of digital learning at schools. “Smart teaching facilities will benefit both children and teachers,” the CM, said. Smart TVs will be installed from Pre-Primary 1 to 2nd class and projectors will be installed from 3rd class onwards. In addition, the CM also reviewed the tabs that would be provided to students entering class 8 this September. Inspecting the tabs, he has instructed that the tabs should be of good quality and that BYJU’s modules will be installed into the devices.

Keeping in mind the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set by the United Nations, the CM ordered officials to maintain a complete registry of data related to the programs undertaken in the education system and to continuously update them. The CM also asked the officials to prepare SOPs and the same should be followed across districts. With this academic year starting on a great note, the CM has said that the education system should be improved drastically next year.

“Many reforms have been brought in the education sector and supervision should be equally strong at every level. Immediately fill the posts with supervisory responsibilities at various levels including DEO and MEO in the Education Department. Fill up the posts of SCERT, Senior Lecturers and Lecturers,” the CM, said.

