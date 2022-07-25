SAP Labs India sets up Centre for Digital Government in partnership with National e-Governance Division

SAP Labs India announces partnership with National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, to improve the digital government capabilities in India. The SAP Centre for Digital Government (SCDG) was inaugurated by Shri Abhishek Singh, President & CEO, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MeitY and Ms. Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India in the presence of senior officials from NeGD and SAP. SAP Labs India will work closely with NeGD to set up the knowledge Center, SCDG in Bengaluru, India. It will focus on capacity building, program management, and implementation of Digital India’s projects and initiatives undertaken by Ministries/ Departments, both at the central and state levels.

As part of the MoU, SCDG to cater to three broad pillars of activities: innovations in technology application for government service delivery, capacity building & knowledge sharing, and thought leadership – including policy consultations to support the realization of the following for the benefit of the Indian Public Service and sector across all levels of Government.

On the occasion, Shri Abhishek Singh, President & CEO, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MeitY said, “The potential and application of technology for an inclusive growth has been a game changer for India. To leapfrog further, cross-stakeholder industry-government collaboration is becoming more important than ever. The collective initiative of National e-Governance Division and SAP will support innovation and capacity building to enable the next wave of Digital India’s inclusive and transformational initiatives.”

Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India said, “SAP Centre for Digital Government (SCDG), established in partnership with NeGD, aims to promote the adoption of technology-based solutions in India’s Public Service Sector through specially curated digital upskilling programs for public /government officials. At SCDG, our technology experts will directly engage with public service professionals to provide strategic mentorship and will conduct training programs, workshops/roundtables, and innovation showcases. SAP is committed to driving the innovation agenda in India, and the latest initiative further reinforces our efforts towards enabling digital transformation and journey towards sustainable growth.”

“With the fast-paced digital technology developments, Governments now have the dual role of creating an enabling ecosystem as well as adopting technologies for public services. At SAP, we have been privileged to partner with the Indian Government to co-innovate digital solutions for larger public good and collaborate on capacity building to ensure adoption and use. Through the SAP Centre for Digital Government in partnership with the National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, we look forward to creation of a platform for multi-stakeholder engagement to support the ambition of a digitally intelligent India,” said Dr. Lovneesh Chanana, Vice President (Government Affairs), SAP Asia Pacific and Japan.

To make the collaboration as effective as possible, SCDG will conduct regular training programs for government officials to build their technical and digital citizenship skills when implementing technology; thus, trained officials can accelerate e-governance adoption. SCDG will also work with government ministries such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Ministry of Education to ensure longer-term achievement of the desired impact and thereby address the needs of all central and state government digitization requirements.