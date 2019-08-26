Tech Mahindra launches GAiA 2.0 to expedite AI and ML adoption

Tech Mahindra has announced the release of GAiA 2.0, the latest version of its Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) lifecycle management platform GAiA, powered by Acumos. GAiA 2.0 will enable comprehensive AI and ML driven platform capabilities and services to be deployed across mainstream, optimizing enterprise operations in real time across industry verticals.

It offers an enriched marketplace of models and numerous features to empower enterprises across industry verticals to build, manage, share and rapidly deploy AI and ML driven services and applications addressing critical business problems.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media & Entertainment Business and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “GAiA 2.0 is a reinvention based on insights and feedback received for the initial version. We have now incorporated features such as Jupyter Notebook Integration, AutoML support, Model Validation, Security and Governance that add extremely high value to business transformation journey of an enterprise, by unlocking and delivering superior connected experiences. Tech Mahindra with proven expertise in leveraging digital technologies will help foster collaborative innovation by democratising Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.”

GAiA 2.0 supports most of the commonly used AI/ML development frameworks and toolkits including Python, Sci-kit learn, H20-Java, R, Tensorflow and Keras. Tech Mahindra will also offer numerous professional services to help enterprises realize AI/ML objectives, including platform setup and deployment, features customization.

As part of its TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra continues to design new GAiA features to leverage next generation technologies like support for additional ML frameworks, model training enhancements, data pipelines and notebook enhancements, support for ONAP, API-fication for Model-as-a-service and Platform-as-a-service capabilities.

Jamil Chawki, Intrapreneur CEO, Orange AI Marketplace and Chairman of LF AI Outreach Committee, said, “The availability of vendor enterprise grade solution is a key element to accelerate the adoption of LF AI open source projects. GAiA, powered by the LF AI Acumos AI project, will help enterprises to publish AI models in a company catalog and deploy AI applications for any vertical use case. We are happy to see new features and tools in GAiA 2.0 such as security and model scoring, integration of Jupyter notebook, support of AutoML and the onboarding of new AI Deep Learning ONNX format“

Dr. Ibrahim Haddad, Executive Director of the LF AI Foundation, said, “We’re very excited to see commercial deployment of the second Acumos release – code named Boreas – taking full advantage of new features and enhancements addressing the real need of expanding AI uses within enterprises beyond specialty areas. Tech Mahindra has been a participant in LF AI and a strong contributor to the Acumos project.”

GAiA is an industrialized version of the open-source Acumos platform. Acumos is co-created by Tech Mahindra & AT&T and available under LF AI, an umbrella foundation of the Linux Foundation that supports open source innovation in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning.

