Citrix ADC is now Red Hat OpenShift Operator certified

Citrix Systems is expanding its open source integrations, enabling companies to leverage modern, innovative cloud environments from a variety of leading providers to accelerate their move to the cloud and the results they can achieve. The company announced that Citrix ADC has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification.

Citrix ADCs are compatible across Red Hat platforms, including Red Hat OpenShift, and the complete stack is commercially supported by Red Hat and partners.

“We live in an application-driven world. And IT organizations need to create modern environments in which they can deliver apps in a flexible and agile way while maintaining the scalability, security and reliability of their systems,” said Mihir Maniar, Vice President of Product Management, Networking, Citrix. He added, “With our Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification, we are expanding the options our customers have in doing so.”

Citrix ADC is a software-centric application delivery and load balancing solution designed to provide a high-quality digital enterprise experience for web, traditional, and cloud-native applications regardless of where they are hosted.

The solution can be deployed on-premises and across all cloud types and cloud-native platforms, including: Amazon Web Services (EKS), Google Cloud Platform (GKE), Microsoft Azure (AKS). Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification builds on Citrix’s Red Hat Container Certification and reiterates Citrix’s commitment to supporting Red Hat’s emerging technologies.

