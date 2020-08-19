Tech Mahindra to leverage AI based learning platform to create ‘future workforce’

Read Article

Tech Mahindra to leverage artificial intelligence based learning platform to create ‘Fit for Future’ workforce. Upskilling-as-a-Service’ (UaaS) platform to accelerate new-age skill development for over 60,000 employees globally.

Powered by New Age Delivery (NAD), UaaS is aimed at enhancing employee competencies across emerging technologies like 5G, cloud, big data, robotic process automation. The learning platform leverages AI to provide interactive, on-demand, contextual and hyper-personalised upskilling to employees in self-service mode. UaaS enables employees to access world-class content and assessments from across 30+ partners along with cloud-based practice platforms and deployment avenues. The platform empowers employees for seamless transition to digital jobs. The platform is also helping Tech Mahindra tide COVID pandemic facilitating 2x learning interventions accelerating skill development as per changing business landscape.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “As a global digital transformation leader, we continue to leverage digital technologies to enhance human experiences and talent development to meet changing business and market requirements. Upskilling as a Service platform is empowering our associates to identify and pursue their career aspirations at a speed of their preference, while also giving the tools to work with renewed passion and confidence to create future-ready workforce ‘today’.”

UaaS deploys Skill Knowledge Unit (SKU – a set of related skills cutting across various roles), aimed at providing holistic learning for employees across multiple technical as well as functional (domain), behavioural and professional skills thus grooming well-rounded professionals with entrepreneurial and solution-oriented mindset. The platform further recommends relevant career paths and SKUs to the employees based on their current skillset, time to upskill and opportunities available.

Vaishali Phatak, Head – Technical Learning Services & Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) said, “UaaS (upskilling as a service) is enabling our employees to continuously upskill and take charge of their growth and relevance to business throughout their journey with Tech Mahindra. The platform is helping us deliver value to our customers by grooming employees in full stack/ end to end professionals for current projects as well as future assignments. We plan to extend the platform to academia, thereby helping college students become future ready by the time they graduate.”

Tech Mahindra developed this unique upskilling platform in-house to create an ecosystem for higher scale and speed of skill development and fulfil people supply chain needs of the organization amidst dynamic business environment.

