By Dr Swapnil Sahoo, Assistant Professor, Strategy, Great Lakes Gurgaon

The Algorithm Problem AI Brands Don’t Talk About

Artificial intelligence is becoming central to how companies innovate and communicate. Yet, in most AI brand narratives, one critical element is consistently ignored: the algorithm itself. While organisations highlight user experience, speed, and intelligent outcomes, very few address how their algorithms actually work, what shapes them, and where they fail. This gap is not small; it is now one of the biggest risks to trust, fairness, and credibility in the AI industry.

Recent research across computer vision, generative models, and large language models shows a clear pattern: algorithms are carrying forward deep structural biases, especially gender bias. However, these issues rarely appear in branding, communication, or public-facing messaging. The result is a polished image of AI systems that appears advanced on the surface but contains significant flaws beneath.

Studies have found that some facial recognition systems misclassify darker-skinned women up to 30–47 times more often than lighter-skinned men. Emotion-detection tools interpret women’s expressions as ‘less confident’ or ‘more emotional’, even when the facial cues are the same. Generative AI models consistently depict men as CEOs, engineers, and leaders, while women are shown in roles such as nurses, teachers, or assistants—even when prompts are gender-neutral. These are not isolated incidents; they are outcomes of biased training data, narrow design teams, and limited oversight.

When companies focus on branding features such as intuitive interfaces, fast responses, or friendly chatbot tones, but avoid explaining how the algorithm learns, they leave these problems unaddressed.

This leads to a cycle:

Biased data → biased algorithm → biased output → user interaction → more biased data

If this cycle continues, AI systems will reinforce existing inequalities instead of reducing them.

Across the research, four core issues stand out when algorithms are neglected in branding and development:

Misrecognition

Algorithms struggle to recognise and classify certain groups. Women, especially women of colour, face higher error rates. When systems cannot ‘see’ or interpret certain users, those users receive poorer service and fewer benefits. This harms accessibility, safety, and trust.

Reinforced Stereotypes

Generative models reflect harmful social patterns. When brands do not acknowledge this, they unintentionally present biased AI systems as neutral tools. This shapes public perception and normalises outdated gender roles in digital environments.

Systemic Exclusion

Women make up only 20–25% of the AI workforce. Their perspectives are often missing in data selection, model design, and validation processes. When development teams lack diversity, algorithms cannot reflect the needs of diverse users.

Inefficiency Through Error Loops

AI is positioned as a tool that saves time, yet biased algorithms often create delays instead of reducing them. When systems repeatedly misclassify certain users or produce unreliable outputs, organisations must intervene manually. It becomes necessary to fix errors and recheck results. Instead of improving efficiency, AI gets stuck in a cycle of correction. The promised speed never materialises because the algorithm is not functioning accurately for everyone.

These issues show that ignoring the algorithm is no longer sustainable. As governments introduce regulations such as the EU AI Act, companies will be expected to demonstrate fairness, transparency, and accountability. Branding that avoids algorithmic realities will fall behind.

A Suggested Path Forward

To build trust and reduce bias, brands and AI leaders can adopt several practical steps:

Bring algorithmic transparency into communication.

Explain how models are trained, evaluated, and improved. Clear, simple disclosures build credibility.

Conduct and publish regular bias audits.

Independent audits help identify blind spots and demonstrate responsibility.

Improve diversity in AI teams.

Representation in development improves model fairness. Setting measurable diversity goals is a strong start.

Shift from ‘AI that performs well’ to ‘AI that performs fairly’.

Fairness and safety should be part of core brand values, not afterthoughts.

Integrate gender-impact assessments into AI development.

This aligns with global policy recommendations and reduces long-term risk.

AI branding cannot continue to prioritise appearance over accuracy. Transparent and responsible communication will define leadership in the AI sector.

Ultimately, companies that address the algorithm directly will build stronger trust, better products, and a fairer digital future. Those that neglect it risk falling behind both public expectations and regulatory standards.

( The author was assisted by Vipin Malpani, Class of PGDM 2026)