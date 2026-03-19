Powering LinkedIn’s AI hiring platforms from India

At a time when hiring is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, real-time data, and global talent mobility, the technology behind recruitment platforms has become as critical as the hiring decisions themselves. At LinkedIn, much of this foundation is being engineered from India. Leading this effort is Nithya Rajagopalan, Director of Software Engineering and LTS Lead at LinkedIn, who heads the Integrations and Insights charter built entirely from Bengaluru — powering some of LinkedIn’s most advanced global hiring products.

From designing integration platforms that connect enterprise hiring systems worldwide to embedding fairness and inclusion into AI-driven talent discovery, Rajagopalan’s work sits at the intersection of large-scale engineering, product strategy, and organizational culture.

Building the integration layer behind AI-powered hiring

LinkedIn’s next generation of recruiting products, including intelligent tools like LinkedIn Hiring Assistant, depend on the seamless flow of enterprise data across multiple systems. According to Rajagopalan, the India-based LTS engineering team is responsible for building the integration platforms that make this possible.

“Our integration architecture must support reliable, high-volume data exchange across hundreds of enterprise ATS and CRM systems, while maintaining strict standards for performance, security, and data governance,” she explains.

To achieve this, the team designs modular integration frameworks and unified APIs that allow different products and partners to connect through a consistent platform layer. This architecture enables AI-powered recruiting tools to interpret job requirements, analyze candidate signals, and assist recruiters in decision-making.

Because these platforms power enterprise workflows globally, the engineering effort is deeply collaborative. Teams in Bengaluru work closely with counterparts across North America and Asia to ensure the systems support diverse hiring workflows, regulatory requirements, and enterprise environments.

“When you build AI-driven hiring platforms, integrations stop being plumbing — they become the intelligence layer that allows products like Hiring Assistant to function effectively,” she says.

How India is shaping LinkedIn’s global hiring roadmap

For LinkedIn, India is not just a large market — it is a design signal. The scale, speed, and complexity of hiring in the country often push the company to rethink how global hiring technology should work.

Rajagopalan points to two recurring signals from recruiters in India: salary transparency and notice-period visibility.

“In India, notice periods can range from one to three months, which significantly affects hiring timelines. Recruiters told us that the lack of visibility into compensation expectations and candidate availability slows decision-making and leads to drop-offs later in the funnel,” she says.

Instead of treating these as local requirements, LinkedIn incorporated them into broader product design, giving recruiters earlier visibility into compensation expectations and candidate availability — improving efficiency across markets.

Another strong signal from India is the growing need for trust and verification in digital professional identities. Integrations such as DigiLocker-based verification were built to help recruiters assess candidate credibility in a digital-first hiring environment.

“Designing for a market that operates at India’s scale often leads to solutions that ultimately improve hiring experiences globally,” Rajagopalan notes.

Leading with architecture, thinking in decades

As a Director of Software Engineering, Rajagopalan balances deep technical oversight with long-term strategic thinking — a necessity when building platforms that must evolve alongside AI-driven recruiting.

She remains closely involved in architectural decisions around integration frameworks, data pipelines, and platform scalability, while also stepping back to evaluate how these systems will support the future of hiring.

“Strong architectural foundations allow us to build capabilities that evolve with the needs of recruiters and job seekers. AI is changing how recruiters search for candidates, interpret signals, and make decisions. Building infrastructure that can support this shift requires long-term thinking,” she says.

She also believes the real impact of AI will come when its adoption moves beyond engineering teams.

“The transformation happens when product managers, operations teams, and leaders start using AI to rethink workflows and decision-making, not just when engineers use AI tools.”

Earning technical credibility in a global engineering organization

In large, distributed engineering organizations, influence is built through both expertise and clarity. Rajagopalan says establishing technical authority required deep immersion in LinkedIn’s hiring and integrations architecture.

“Understanding the system at a foundational level allowed me to contribute meaningfully to architectural reviews and connect technical decisions directly to customer and member impact,” she explains.

Equally important is creating alignment across teams through clear documentation, cross-team design reviews, and shared platform principles.

“Curiosity also plays a big role. Exploring problems beyond your immediate scope often leads to better solutions for complex engineering challenges.”

Inclusion must be built into systems, not individuals

Rajagopalan is candid about the dual expectation often placed on women leaders — to deliver business results while also driving cultural change. She believes sustainable inclusion cannot depend on individual effort alone.

“At LinkedIn, programs like Women in Tech and CoachIn ensure that inclusion is part of leadership development, hiring practices, and promotion frameworks, rather than relying on individual advocacy,” she says.

The CoachIn mentorship program, run in partnership with the Talent Acquisition team, focuses on women engineering students from Tier-2 and Tier-3 colleges in India. Now in its seventh year, the initiative pairs students with LinkedIn engineers for one-on-one mentorship, interview preparation, learning paths, and hands-on problem-solving sessions.

The program has grown from 10 mentees in 2020 to 100 today, with several participants receiving internship and full-time offers.

“This kind of structured mentorship ensures that opportunity reaches talent early in the pipeline,” she adds.

Why sponsorship matters more than mentorship

Rajagopalan distinguishes between mentorship and sponsorship — a difference she says has shaped her own career.

“Mentorship provides guidance, but sponsorship creates opportunity. The most impactful sponsorship happens when senior leaders actively advocate for someone’s potential in decision-making forums,” she says.

She recalls a turning point when a senior leader asked her to lead a highly visible cross-team platform initiative before she felt ready.

“What made the difference wasn’t advice, but sponsorship. They publicly backed my leadership and gave me the platform to shape strategy. Real sponsorship creates opportunities for people to operate at the next level before they officially get the title.”

Institutionalizing sponsorship, she believes, requires embedding it into leadership accountability and talent development frameworks.

Embedding fairness into AI-driven hiring

As AI becomes central to talent discovery, Rajagopalan says engineering leaders must ensure fairness is built into both systems and processes.

“Architecture decisions should consider algorithmic fairness and the potential impact of AI on different user groups. Inclusive design reviews, transparent decision-making, and collaborative problem-solving allow diverse perspectives to influence technical outcomes,” she explains.

AI also has the potential to expand opportunity, especially in emerging markets.

“Skills-based discovery can surface capable candidates who may not have traditional credentials but have the right skills. In markets like India, this can significantly widen access to professional opportunities. Transparency and human oversight are critical so that AI supports recruiter judgment rather than replacing it.”

Engineering the future of hiring from India

From Bengaluru, Rajagopalan’s team is building the integration backbone that allows LinkedIn’s hiring products to operate at global scale — connecting enterprise systems, enabling AI-driven insights, and supporting millions of hiring decisions every day.

Her work reflects a broader shift in global technology leadership, where India is not only executing but shaping product direction, architecture, and innovation.

And as hiring becomes more intelligent, data-driven, and inclusive, the systems being designed today may determine how opportunity itself is discovered tomorrow.