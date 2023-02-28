Express Computer

Home  »  Artificial Intelligence (AI)  »  The lesser-known use cases of AI for the insurance sector

The lesser-known use cases of AI for the insurance sector

Artificial Intelligence (AI)ExclusivesGuest Blogs
By Express Computer
By KV Dipu - Senior President and Head of Operations & Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
0 49

By KV Dipu – Senior President and Head of Operations & Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

My earlier blog on AI use cases in insurance covered use cases such as customer conversations, motor on the spot claim servicing, integration with voice, fraud detection and cross-sell / upsell opportunities. Since there was a request for an encore, covering lesser known use cases, here we go.

Claims beyond motor insurance
AI-infused automation of claim processes in lines other than motor have picked up speed. While experts may still be required for assessment in complex and high value cases, initial steps such as entry, hard perusal, the classic step of “smelling” the low-hanging “rat” etc can be done by the AI engine, thereby freeing up the claims team for higher value work.

Paperless processing
When you have data coming to you in myriad forms (handwritten forms, printed forms, text, images, voice, video etc), the ability of AI engines to ingest this data at both scale and agility, and churn out meaningful insights is just amazing! This is precisely where AI engines can help create a competitive advantage.

Granular underwriting
As insurers move away from a one-size-fits-all approach, the ability to pick data across hundreds of variables to create multiple cohorts is a key factor in terms of both profit maximization and loss minimization. And this is precisely where AI comes in, not only from the point of view of a heatmap comprising strike zones or prohibited zones, but also in terms of equipping people at the front end via immediate output at the click of a button when they are interacting with customers and partners.

Joining the dots
The paradigm shift in data collation from complete data collection from the customer to minimal data collection and auto fill from legititmate third party sources has been so profound that this trend is hardly even noticed as a change element! In this context, the ability of AI engines to collate data from multiple sources in a seamless manner plays an extremely critical role in terms of customer satisfaction.

Pricing & risk management
The ability of an insurer to assess risks well and come up with a win-win pricing model is one aspect which sets it apart from the others. In this context, as risks evolve with the addition of many more dimensions, and pricing is impacted by an increasingly complex landscape, firms can leverage AI to automate various aspects such as scenario building, assessment, constant recalibration, competitive mapping et al to gain an edge over peers.

Product recommendations
As customers leave behind their digital footprint on social media, insurers can leverage AI to understand patterns, conduct deep-dives and help customers navigate through the ocean of plenty (in terms of the plethora of products available) and help them with real-time recommendations.

Damage analysis
When firms grapple with large assessments, such as an aerial survey of land with damaged crops, AI engines come to the fore, via tool-based capture (drone images, satellite mapping etc) and assessment of thousands of images at speed to come up with clear insights and recommendations.

These use cases clearly indicate the massive scope for AI beyond the pale of the obvious. The key is “customer first, AI or technology second” rather than the other way round.

As Ray Kurzweil says, “Artificial intelligence will reach human levels by around 2029. Follow that out further to, say, 2045, we will have multiplied the intelligence, the human biological machine intelligence of our civilization a billion-fold.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image