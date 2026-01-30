The real ROI from AI comes when learning is directly tied to business objectives and embedded into everyday work: Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh, Udemy

As Indian enterprises accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence, a widening skills gap is emerging as one of the biggest barriers to realising measurable business value. While investments in AI technologies continue to grow, workforce readiness, hands-on capability and learning ROI remain persistent challenges.

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Udemy, shares insights into how organisations can close the gap between AI ambition and execution. Drawing on their global research and enterprise engagements in India, she highlights a stark reality: although most organisations are investing in AI, very few feel fully prepared to leverage it effectively.

We spoke about how CIOs and CHROs must rethink learning and development strategies, moving beyond one-off training programmes towards continuous, personalised and outcomes-driven learning models. She discusses the growing role of AI-powered learning platforms, hands-on labs and role-based pathways in driving productivity, improving retention and delivering tangible ROI.

She also outlines how they are expanding enterprise partnerships in India and helping organisations embed skills development into daily workflows, particularly in sectors undergoing rapid digital transformation. Looking ahead, the interview examines how evolving learning behaviours, AI-driven personalisation and skills-based workforce models will shape the future of work in India, positioning continuous learning as a strategic lever rather than a support function.

As enterprises in India accelerate AI adoption, the skills gap remains a major barrier. From your vantage point, what are the most critical AI and data capabilities Indian organisations should prioritise to maximise ROI on their technology investments?

There are certainly AI readiness gaps in India and around the world. In fact, a recent Udemy study found that 92% of organisations globally are investing in AI technologies, but only 1% feel fully prepared to leverage them. This highlights an urgent need for businesses to address the existing skills gap to optimise workforce performance and productivity.

One question that’s top of mind for HR leaders we interact with is: How do we better measure the ROI from learning programmes? The answer is to create a strategic L&D programme tied to key company objectives and instil a learning culture that empowers employees and teams to customise their learning experiences with the help of AI. A mix of initiatives, such as cohort learning, multi-modal content, hands-on labs, and regular assessments, can offer great ROI so that employees get the opportunity to develop and practise critical skills. According to an IDC ROI study, Udemy Business enterprise customers providing agile, customisable learning experiences found a 5X increase in upskilled employees, approximately 12% higher productivity among workers, and significant cost savings in hiring and recruiting.

Udemy has been deepening its partnerships and enterprise learning initiatives in India. Could you share how these collaborations are shaping workforce readiness, especially in sectors undergoing rapid digital transformation?

Yes, Udemy is continuing to diversify and expand its global partner ecosystem to ensure more individuals and organisations can demonstrate tangible business outcomes tied to their learning programmes. We have recently forged strategic partnerships with global organisations that share a mission to promote skills and better outcomes, like Indeed, Emtrain, and HSM.

In the current macroeconomic climate, there is greater focus on quantifying the value and ROI of upskilling. Our focus is therefore shifting toward completing the full success story, measuring not just course completion but the definitive pass rate and overall learner success. Udemy is a long-term growth partner, not just a solution for workforce transitions or role changes.

In 2026 and beyond, we will continue to find opportunities to expand our investment and presence in India, providing organisations and individuals in the country with more opportunities to gain a competitive advantage.

Udemy’s recent research with YouGov highlights emerging learning behaviours in the age of AI. What are the most surprising insights from the report, and how should CIOs and CHROs translate these findings into action?

When we look at the trends that are emerging in India, two factors are converging: Businesses are enthusiastic about AI adoption, and increasingly, employees in India are using AI in the workplace. In India, 59% of business leaders say their organisations are already using AI agents to automate workstreams or business processes across entire teams, and the shift from traditional hierarchies to fluid, adaptive structures is well underway. The YouGov-Udemy survey revealed that nearly three-quarters of Indian employees are using AI in some capacity for work every day.

However, there’s also a significant skill gap in terms of hands-on AI training and learning in workplaces. Only three in ten India-based professionals feel confident in their AI skills, and 61% of professionals surveyed agree that their employers don’t provide clear ways to use AI for their day-to-day tasks.

The rapid obsolescence of technical skills demands continuous learning and upskilling embedded into organisational culture. Organisations must implement skills-based job descriptions and promote hands-on, on-the-job learning experiences for employees to stay competitive.

From a customer experience perspective, how can organisations build a continuous learning culture that prepares employees for future technological shifts—especially as automation and AI redefine job roles?

Organisations can build resilient, future-ready workforces by adopting a systematic approach to continuous learning that combines strategic planning, technology integration, and cultural transformation. Key strategies include moving away from one-time training events toward ongoing, accessible learning platforms that support long-term skill development and career advancement. Leveraging AI-powered personalised learning paths, adaptive assessments, and real-world simulations like AI role play to accelerate skills acquisition and improve retention. And implementing structured learning pathways with clear milestones that align employee development with evolving job requirements and technological demands.

With 60% of global professionals expected to need new skills by 2030, organisations must proactively invest in workforce development to maximise ROI from AI and automation investments.

The most successful organisations will be those that treat learning as a continuous journey rather than a destination, creating cultures where adaptation and growth are embedded in daily operations. Messaging on how this learning can personally benefit the employee is key, plus a reward or gamified system to incentivise the right behaviour. This approach not only prepares employees for technological shifts but also transforms challenges into competitive advantages.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for Udemy. What are your near- to mid-term priorities for expanding Udemy’s enterprise footprint here, and how do you see the learning needs of Indian businesses evolving over the next few years?

Currently, we have more than 17 million learners and 9,500 instructors in India leveraging our platform. Undoubtedly, India is an important market for us, empowering professionals and organisations with AI-powered learning solutions to stay ahead of the curve.

True workforce transformation requires a complete ecosystem: skills acquisition to learn it, mastery to practise it, validation to prove it, and amplification to connect it to the real world. We are the only platform delivering that full lifecycle. We adopted AI early, and it is now deeply integrated into everything we do. It is powering personalisation, contextual learning, and speed.

At Udemy, we’re seeing strong demand for courses across the AI spectrum.

Forward-thinking organisations are integrating it into onboarding, upskilling, and leadership programmes. Instructors are updating content in real time to reflect new AI tools, and learners from all backgrounds are engaging to stay competitive. Hence, we are focused on bridging the AI-skills gap by redoubling our efforts in the B2B and B2C segments over the next couple of years.