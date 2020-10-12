ZEISS joins Microsoft for data-driven healthcare

Read Article

ZEISS, a German manufacturer of optical systems and optoelectronics, and Microsoft has inked a multi-year strategic partnership for better patient care through data-driven healthcare and enhance quality and efficiency in manufacturing by embracing a cloud-first approach.

By standardiding its equipment and processes on Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform, ZEISS will be able to provide its customers with enhanced digital experiences, address changing market needs more quickly and increase its productivity.

“We are proud to join forces with Microsoft in our quest to apply precision optics, IoT capabilities, artificial intelligence and machine learning to the most demanding processes in healthcare and manufacturing,” said Dr Karl Lamprecht, ZEISS President and CEO.

Leveraging Azure high-performance compute, AI and IoT services, ZEISS will work with Microsoft to provide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with new quality management solutions.

It will enable microchip manufacturers to build more powerful, energy-efficient microchips, and deliver new digital healthcare solutions for improved clinical workflows, enhanced treatments, and device maintenance.

Furthermore, ZEISS will create a seamless experience for its customers through one digital platform and manage all digital ZEISS products through one cloud-native platform to enhance continuous and agile product development.

“Zeiss is driving innovations across industries to improve the quality of individual lives and create industrial efficiencies by overcoming data silos and integrating digital experiences,” Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President Cloud + AI at Microsoft, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Harnessing the power of Microsoft’s cloud, AI and IoT services, ZEISS is transforming into a leading digital services provider.”

ZEISS and Microsoft will also explore opportunities to collaborate and co-innovate across other ZEISS segments and units including consumer markets, ZEISS ventures and corporate research and technology.

–IANS

