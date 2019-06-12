Edureka and NIT Rourkela partner to build future workforce in big data

Edureka, an e-learning platform for trending technologies, has announced a partnership with NIT Rourkela to bridge the divide between big data roles and industry talent. Stemming from the growing need of the IT industry for qualified engineers who can harness the potential of big data, Edureka and NIT Rourkela have introduced a post graduate program in Big Data Engineering.

The comprehensive curriculum will nurture learners into Big Data Engineering experts through training, exposure to practical projects, placement assistance, an opportunity to network with industry veterans and offer mentorship from NIT Rourkela faculty. The interest to build a career in Big Data cuts across IT professionals from metros as well as Tier 2 Indian cities, non-resident Indians and foreign nationals. Therefore, the program has been designed to cater to learners from both Indian and global markets.

“The fundamental role of the program is to bridge the talent gap in big data and equip more IT professionals through the right training, industry exposure and mentorship; and our course is the perfect amalgamation of all three. We are happy to announce this partnership with NIT Rourkela to create more big data engineers who will take on the best jobs in this coveted technology,” said Ananda Rao Ladi, Chief Learning Officer, Edureka.

Speaking about the partnership, Prof Animesh Biswas, Director, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, said, “At NIT Rourkela, it is our mission to advance and spread knowledge in the area of science and technology leading to creation of wealth and welfare of humanity.’ If Data is the oil of the 21st century, Big Data is the aviation fuel. I am proud to say that with NIT Rourkela and Edureka joining hands, we will be able to fulfil the never-ending demand for Big Data Engineers in the industry. I wish the best to all the participants as they embark on this exciting journey. We are delighted that this partnership enables NIT Rourkela to share its expertise and research with the whole world through Edureka’s live, online training platform.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]