IIM Bangalore to push data-driven administration in tax department

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has tied up with Karnataka’s Commercial Taxes Department (CTD) for use of big data analytics in tax administration. The two agreements signed include capacity building programmes for 360 of the CTD’s officers for three years at the IIM campus here and for Big Data analytics in administration, the institute said in a statement.

“In the background of the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), there was a need to upgrade the skills of the officers of CTD to have new orientation towards GST as the new law has been totally IT-driven,” the statement said.

The capacity building programme as part of the agreement will include imparting managerial skills, big data, forecasting revenue, undertaking investigations and building economic perspectives for the tax department officials.

After being approached by the CTD in May 2018, IIM Bangalore said it held training sessions for 123 senior officers during fiscal 2018-19. A total of 360 CTD officers will be trained with the data and managerial skills over the next three years by the city-based IIM.

