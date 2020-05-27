5 Most-used Blockchain Tools In 2020 For Blockchain Development

Read Article

With the ongoing pandemic, there is an expected rise in demand for blockchain as cybersecurity becomes vital. With people shifting their entire business to digital, this technology will soar as per the prediction that India will have the highest number of blockchain adoptions by 2023. To get a better perspective on how blockchain is developed, here are 5 tools that have been used persistently in 2020 for development.

Blockchain as a service (BaaS)

2020 recorded that most companies have been using a BaaS model since having a full-fledged blockchain solution developed did not seem practical. For companies that are low on budget or lack of technical expertise, this form of service suits them best. Cloud infrastructure can be easily integrated with blockchain functions and apps to keep it operational. Microsoft Azure, SAP, and AWS are some of the companies that provide Blockchain as a service.

MetaMask

Popularly called a browser extension, Metamask is a wallet that connects the ethereum blockchain with the browser such as Firefox or Google Chrome. It has the ability to interact with different Ethereum test networks which can be useful for blockchain developers. The platform will let you other ERC-20 assets along with Ether on your browser.

Truffle

The whole aim of a Truffle is to make the job of a developer much easier. It is a testing framework that comes with binary management, contract compilation, linking, and deployment. Adding to this, it also helps a developer perform custom builds by providing configurable pipeline.

Solc

The entire purpose of this tool is to give converted, readable scripts for Ethereum Virtual Machine. Solidity command line is written in C++ which needs to be converted to JavaScript so that the EVM can understand it. This tool can be used for compiling offline as well.

Blockchain Testnet

Like every other technology, blockchain development too needs to be tested. A Blockchain testnet gives you the freedom to test your dApps to see if they are functioning correctly. Since blockchains are unique, you need to find the right testnet for your solution before you make it live. By doing this, you will save a lot of costs and complaints since the bugs and errors in the code will show up.

Wrapping up…

Blockchain is a relatively new concept and developers can spend time experimenting with it. One thing that is certain is that it is here to stay as it is ideal for security reasons as well as creating an entirely new horizon for finance management. You can delve deeper into the basics of blockchain here.

