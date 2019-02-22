Emurgo launches its blockchain academy in India

EMURGO, the official commercial and venture arm of the Cardano project, a third generation blockchain, has announced its entry into the Indian market with the establishment of EMURGO Academy. Along with local support from Indian Government officials and enterprises, EMURGO Academy will train developers and create blockchain experts to expand the usage of blockchain technology. This strategic business expansion aligns with EMURGO’s mission to drive the adoption of the blockchain ecosystem.

EMURGO Academy is the launch pad of EMURGO Global’s entire education business line in India. The programs have been designed to target the need to upskill or reskill working professionals, under graduates and freshers looking for jobs using blockchain technology. All working professionals will be required to take a self-assessment test to evaluate their eligibility for the Executive Program while IT programming developers will need minimum of two years’ work experience alongside knowledge of Javascript/Python/C or C++.

The entire curriculum of the Academy is based on a hybrid model with a mix of online and offline training strategy with SMEs as part of the trainer pool along with external consultants with industry exposure. The students will also be evaluated by CXOs to help them understand better the kind of tools that should be used in a particular architecture. Headquartered in Bangalore, EMURGO Academy will expand their base in five other cities: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune over the next 24 months. The training will commence from April 2019.

Dr K R Venugopal, Vice Chancellor, Bangalore University said, “Over the past few years, we have been witnessing an ever-increasing demand in the Indian marketplace for blockchain developers and experts. Out of the four million IT workforce in India, approximately 1.5 million of them are based in Bangalore. I am delighted with the launch of EMURGO Academy in the city and that will provide a platform to connect developers and organisations, enabling them learn the technology and implement it in their own business verticals. This will definitely open up better and newer opportunities for job aspirants in this field.”

Blockchain, along with big data, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT), is expected to play central role in the upcoming years across vast industries. The Indian government has spotlighted the potential applicability of blockchain to several use cases such as land registry, education and health records, and supply chain management.

E Venkatesan, Chief Executive Officer, EMURGO Academy, said, “Blockchain is gradually becoming a vital social infrastructure, similar to the internet, and enables a more connected and equitable world. At EMURGO Academy, our vision is to empower all organisations and developers to build global solutions embracing blockchain technology towards a better future. We believe that education is the first step towards fulfilling that vision. We are sure that at least 2,500 graduates of EMURGO Academy’s blockchain courses will go on to be hired in the first year by some of the country’s largest and most innovative organisations, thus serving to meet the gap in demand for quality blockchain developers.”

“Our plan is to be present in at least 200 institutions where we see upskilling and teach Blockchain as an opportunity,” shared Manmeet Singh, Chief Investment Officer, EMURGO, on choosing to launch EMURGO’s Training & Education vertical in India.

Moving forward, EMURGO Academy will launch in other strategic regions across the globe to educate aspiring talents to develop on blockchain and drive the adoption of the ecosystem.

