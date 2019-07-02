Telcos to use Blockchain-based anti-spamming feature in a month: TRAI chief

Mobile operators are in final stages of operationalising Trai-prescribed new system for curbing pesky telemarketing calls, and consumers will begin to experience benefits of the new ‘blockchain’ framework in a month, Trai Chairman R S Sharma has said.

Sharma said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will review the progress made by operators in this regard in the first week of July.

“We will review in the first week of July, as to what was the progress of each entity, but the last I reviewed – I was informed that everybody is ready or in the final stages of operationalising it,” Sharma told PTI.

Last year, the regulator had tightened the rules to curb pesky telemarketing calls and messages, asking telecom operators to leverage the blockchain technology to reduce such unwanted communications.

