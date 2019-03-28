CIO Unplugged: Sanjeev M Nimkar, Chief Operating Officer, Kirloskar Oil Engines

Great advice given to me at my early times of career

“Keep your eyes and ears open all the time and especially ears touched to the ground.”

How do I perceive as a team leader?

Someone who is open to views and suggestions. Moreover is decisive and owns the consequences of decision outcomes.

How do I define myself as a business strategist?

Someone who develops strategies which are built with ease of execution as an in-built mechanism. IT helps to bring in sharp measurability leading to enhanced accountabilities across a value chain.

The biggest change that I brought to my organisation

Facts based decision making and continuous separation of Math’s from English while taking decisions.

An overrated technology

Each technology can address a different audience. Sometimes with mass appeal and sometimes to a smaller section.

The leader I admire

Narayan Murty

How I find my edge with a culture where technology, skills and decision making come together?

If you drive this towards making the quality of human life better and simple, it’s great, if you drive this towards added complexities it may lead to frustrations. Role of balanced decision makers will be crucial.

My IT vision and how to get there

IT to bring transparency and speed in the decision-making process and eventually enhance the comfort and convenience for the customers.

The views expressed are solely by Sanjeev M Nimkar

