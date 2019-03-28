App to report poll info in real time using IoT

An app fixed in a device will be installed in 10 polling stations in Assam’s Hailakandi district to report election related information on real time, an official said. Conceptualised by a scientist of the National Informatics Centre, Hailakandi, Monsoor Akhtar, the app named NICetr was based on ‘Internet of Things’ to provide information to prevent malpractices during election.

“It is a homegrown solution uniquely developed by scientist Monsoor Akhtar. The app is the first of its kind in the entire nation. It will report malpractices such as attempts of rigging and booth capturing,” District Election Officer Keerthi Jalli said.

A device fitted with the app would use motion sensors to track time spent in the voting compartment and alerts the authorities if any voter spends too much time in the voting booth.

It updates real time data without human intervention on percentage of voting and number of voters – polling station wise and constituency wise, Akhtar said.

He said initially the NICetr app will be installed in 10 polling stations.

The District Election Office is also committed to ensure that ‘no voter is left behind’ and different sections of the society, particularly women and youth must come out and vote in the ensuing elections slated for April 18, Jalli said.

