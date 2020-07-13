7 Indian institutes introduce ‘AWS Educate’ Cloud computing curricula

Read Article

To help develop the next generation of Cloud professionals, seven higher education institutions in India will adopt Cloud computing curricula from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate global initiative into their mainstream college syllabus, the Cloud arm of ecommerce giant Amazon said.

The Cloud computing content will be offered as part of undergraduate degree and postgraduate diploma programmes starting in September this year.

Cloud computing is a top workforce skill sought by companies, as reported by a LinkedIn study conducted annually over the last five years.

This new effort is aimed at providing students with knowledge and competency-based credentials in skills such as Cloud architecture, data analytics, cybersecurity, Machine Learning, and software development.

“Building a cloud-ready workforce is key to enabling technology-led growth in India that will drive innovation at speed and create impact at scale,” Rahul Sharma, President, India and South Asia Public Sector, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited, said in a statement.

“Integrating cloud curricula as part of mainstream college education represents a shift in the way the industry and academia can come together to build the next-generation of highly-skilled Cloud professionals.”

The education institutions offering the newly-designed Bachelor of Technology degree programs in Information Technology (IT) and Computer Science are — Chitkara University, Punjab; Galgotias University, Uttar Pradesh; Manav Rachna University, Delhi and NCR; Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology, Uttar Pradesh; Sharda University, Delhi and NCR; and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu.

The ASM Institute of Management and Computer Studies in Maharashtra will offer syllabus combined with the AWS Educate Cloud curricula for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management — Emerging Technology.

All students participating in the degree and diploma programmes will be enrolled in AWS Educate, Amazon’s global initiative to provide students comprehensive resources for building skills in the Cloud, and provided with AWS Promotional Credits to gain real-world, hands-on experience using AWS Cloud technology.

Supporting this effort is IT industry body Nasscom which will facilitate greater industry participation by engaging key employers in information technology (IT) and information technology enabled services (ITES) segments in India, to build a talent pipeline equipped with cloud skills.

ICT Academy, a not-for-profit society that collaborates with state governments and industry to train higher education teachers and industry-ready students, will also assist the education institutions with faculty development and curriculum alignment, AWS said.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]