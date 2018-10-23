Accenture acquires DAZ Systems

“DAZ has extensive experience implementing Oracle Cloud solutions, which complements Accenture’s established credentials across the Oracle Cloud portfolio,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services. “Organizations demand proven expertise, as well as new innovative solutions and methods to help them transform their businesses. DAZ will help us continue to deliver the very best thinking and capabilities to our clients.”

DAZ’s more than 300 professionals will join Accenture’s Oracle Business Group. Together, Accenture and DAZ combine deep domain knowledge and broad industry expertise to help clients unlock even greater value.

“At Accenture, we continually look for new ways to empower our clients to embrace the power of digital technologies to improve their businesses,” said Annette Rippert, senior managing director, Accenture Technology – North America. “DAZ is a valued Oracle partner and brings an impressive track record and top talent that will help drive significant results for our clients.”

DAZ CEO Walt Zipperman added, “DAZ’s mission is to help organizations implement mission-critical business systems by bringing a contemporary perspective and experience-driven insights. Joining Accenture is an incredible opportunity to advance this goal by combining our strengths with Accenture’s in depth capabilities and global scale. Together, we’ll be able to deliver substantial value for clients around the world.”

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, DAZ was founded in 1995. It is one of the top Platinum-level partners in Oracle’s PartnerNetwork, having delivered more than 500 successful Oracle implementations to-date. DAZ is Oracle ERP Cloud and HCM Cloud certified and was named Oracle’s Cloud Partner of the Year in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

The addition of DAZ builds on Accenture’s recent acquisition of Certus Solutions, a UK-based Oracle Cloud implementation provider, adding to its growing capabilities in delivering digital transformation on Oracle Cloud.

Accenture has been one of Oracle’s leading systems integration partners globally 12 years in a row, with more than 54,000 Oracle-skilled consultants around the world who help accelerate digital transformation by implementing Oracle-based business solutions and new business processes that develop and evolve as their digital business grows. Accenture has teamed with Oracle for more than 25 years and is a Global Cloud Elite and Platinum level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork. Accenture is also certified as an Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]