BHEL deploys Trend Micro’s endpoint security solutions to protect nearly 23,000 endpoints across 35 locations

Trend Micro Incorporated provides endpoint security solutions to state-run BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited), securing nearly 23,000 endpoints of theirs’ across 35 locations. Partnering with CMS IT Services, BHEL implemented the Trend Micro Endpoint Security solution in phases, helping protect them against advanced threats and attacks. With Trend Micro’s state-of-the-art anti-malware techniques, BHEL further gained multiple layers of threat protection and data security for their endpoints and servers.

BHEL, having multiple units across several geographical locations in India and worldwide required a unified security posture for its endpoints and management servers—because each business unit managed its own IT procurement for endpoints. This distributed architecture made BHEL vulnerable to security threats. After exploring the offerings from several major security providers, BHEL chose Trend Micro to address their complex requirements. The consolidation across 35 locations also resulted in reducing the number of management servers to six.

Speaking on the deployment, Nilesh Jain, Vice President – Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro, said “BHEL wanted to work with single security provider to consolidate their security posture with a centralized architecture to bring all endpoints and servers under a single umbrella with a unified cybersecurity operations center (SOC) assurance level.”

“BHEL gained a strengthened security environment with Trend Micro’s OfficeScan, which enabled anti-malware and advanced threat protection. They also integrated Trend Micro’s Control Manager into their cyber-SOC which resulted in greater visibility of the endpoints and servers located across all locations,” he further added.

Sridhar Namachivayan, Enterprise Business Head, Trend Micro said, “The business benefits for BHEL were manifold. The centralized, user-based security management dashboard of Trend Micro, enabled BHEL to ensure their multiple endpoints are protected with a cost-effective solution, while securing them from the next generation of advanced attacks.”

“Trend Micro’s Endpoint Security solution provides complete visibility at a centralized level, giving a unified level of cybersecurity awareness across BHEL,” said Sandeep Kumar, Dy. General Manager, BHEL.

