Accenture helped Del Monte Foods reduce IT spending costs by up to 35%

Accenture has helped Del Monte Foods gain more visibility into its IT operations, access real-time customer insights to inform decision making, reduce IT spending costs by up to 35 percent, and increase operating efficiencies by significantly reducing the time it takes for its professionals to receive IT capabilities, service and support from weeks to less than an hour.

Del Monte Foods’ IT transformation journey arrives at a time when the company is setting the stage for a new era of innovation and growth. In a fiercely competitive market, the leading producer of branded food products realized that it needed to modernize its technology infrastructure to increase its ability to sense and respond to opportunities to capture greater market share by accelerating the speed of product to market.

The project is part of Del Monte Foods’ company strategy of building relevance through product differentiation, expanding distribution into key growth areas, and optimizing the supply chain to increase operational agility.

In less than four months, Accenture helped Del Monte Foods find opportunities to streamline their operations by migrating hundreds of applications including Del Monte Foods’ critical SAP ERP Central Component system to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This short, seamless migration was possible through the automated tools and the deep experience of the Accenture Cloud Factory, where thousands of large-scale migrations have already been successfully delivered. As part of the transformation, Del Monte Foods is leveraging the Accenture Cloud Platform to automate the management of its cloud services, freeing up company resources to focus on innovating its core competencies of food production and distribution.

With minimal disruption to the harvest seasons, the transition to the cloud has enabled Del Monte Foods to achieve the following:

· Manage costs by scaling its IT resources up or down quickly and only pay for the computing resources it uses;

· Have a fluid and responsive organization by consolidating and automating back and front office functions; and

· Have a future-ready IT platform for automation, analytics and applied intelligence to gain customer insight to inform innovation and accelerate product to market.

Key to the migration was the expertise of the Accenture AWS Business Group, which helped develop a comprehensive future-looking strategy for Del Monte Foods to jumpstart targeted solutions for Del Monte Foods’ objectives.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com