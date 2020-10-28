Airtel forays into cloud communication with ‘Airtel IQ’

Read Article

Telecommunications major Bharti Airtel has forayed into the fast-growing cloud communications market with the launch of ‘Airtel IQ’.

Airtel IQ is a cloud-based omni-channel communications platform, enabling brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication, the company said in a statement.

“A true game changer in the Indian enterprise communication segment, Airtel IQ eliminates the need for multiple communication platforms for different channels,” it said.

“With just a slice of code, businesses can embed communication services such as Voice, SMS, IVR in their applications and digital properties across desktop and mobile, all through a unified platform.”

According to the statement, ‘Airtel IQ’ has been fully developed by Airtel’s in-house engineering teams and highlights the company’s growing digital prowess to deliver world-class solutions.

Natively integrated into telco grade infrastructure and architected by top digital talent, Airtel IQ is robust, secure, cost-efficient and intuitive, the statement said.

As per the company, many of India’s biggest companies including Swiggy, Justdial, Urban Company, Havells, Dr Lal Path Labs and Rapido have signed up as customers for Airtel IQ during the beta phase.

As per the statement, the Indian cloud communications market is estimated to be worth $1 billion (market size based on Airtel internal estimates).

It is growing close to 20 per cent annually.

“Airtel is India’s largest player in the B2B connectivity space and serves over one million businesses with an integrated portfolio that includes connectivity, cloud, security and collaboration and data centre solutions,” the statement said.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “Businesses are increasingly looking to cloud-based digital platforms to engage with consumers and Airtel IQ is built to raise the bar when it comes to brands delighting consumers.”

Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy noted that seamless and secure communication between Swiggy’s customers, delivery partners and partner restaurants is key to its service enablement.

“With Airtel IQ, we have been able to deliver seamless and highly intuitive communication between all parties across our platform in a privacy contained and simplified fashion,” Sunder said.

–IANS

