Amazon Web Services announces intent to launch third availability zone in AWS Asia Pacific

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, today announced the expansion of services to include a third Availability Zone in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region to support the rapid growth of the AWS customer base in India. The new Availability Zone provides customers with more choice, flexibility, reduced latency, the ability to replicate workloads across more Availability Zones, and even higher reliability.

This launch continues AWS’s expansion of Availability Zones in India to match increasing customer demand, and comes three months after AWS announced the launch of additional Amazon CloudFront and AWS Direct Connect locations in the country. Currently, AWS provides 65 Availability Zones across 21 geographic regions globally with another 12 Availability Zones across four regions coming online in Bahrain, Indonesia, Italy, and South Africa.

AWS Regions are comprised of Availability Zones, which refer to technology infrastructure located in separate and distinct geographic locations with enough distance between them to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting availability, yet near enough for business continuity applications that require rapid failover. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, physical security, and is connected via redundant, ultra-low-latency networks. AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault-tolerance. AWS infrastructure regions meet the highest levels of security, compliance, and data protection. Additionally, organizations across India, from startups to enterprise and the public sector, will have more infrastructure in their country to leverage advanced technologies such as analytics, artificial intelligence, database, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, mobile services, serverless, and more to drive innovation.

“Our continued expansion of Availability Zones in India is a result of the strong, and growing customer momentum we are seeing in the country across customer segments, and we’re delighted to enhance the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region with another Availability Zone to allow our customers the ability to continue building and expanding their businesses on AWS Cloud,” said Navdeep Manaktala, Head of Business Development, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited. “AWS’s commitment to the rapidly growing India customer base is illustrated in the addition of another Availability Zone thereby providing AWS customers with another local option to run mission-critical workloads, innovate faster, enjoy reduced latency, and store data while delivering the additional security that only AWS Cloud can provide.”

Millions of active customers are using AWS each month in over 190 countries around the world, including hundreds of thousands of active customers in India. Organizations moving their mission-critical workloads to AWS to drive cost savings, accelerate innovation, and speed time-to-market, include Indian customers that are scaling rapidly, and transforming the services they provide to citizens of India such as ABP News Network, ArisGlobal, Bajaj Capital, Bombay Stock Exchange, Capital Float, Clevertap, Future Group, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Hotstar, India Today, LimeRoad, MedLife, Nazara, Practo, RazorPay, redBus, Shaadi.com, ShareChat, Tata Sky, Wynk, Zeta, and many more.

Tata Sky is India’s leading content distribution platform, providing pay television and over-the-top (OTT) services with the objective of connecting customers to the best content in the world on any budget, on any screen, and at any time and in any place. Using AWS to bring content to customers across India, Tata Sky is recognized as a pioneer and innovator in the direct-to-home segment in the country. “We are excited to get additional flexibility with the third Availability Zone in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region to architect highly scalable, fault-tolerant applications that run across two or more AZs which will boost our resilience and help support growth of our digital platforms,” said Yigs Riza, CTO of Tata Sky. “AWS has provided us with unmatched agility to scale up or down resources as we need them, while also enabling us to bring new ideas to market at a faster pace, and a third AZ only enhances those capabilities.”

Amazon Partner Network (APN) Partners across India also welcomed the expansion of the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region. The APN includes tens of thousands of independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with APN Partner participation in India growing significantly since the AWS Region opened in 2016. APN Partners build innovative solutions and services on AWS and the APN network provides partners with business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com