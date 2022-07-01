Apna chooses Google Cloud to enhance its Offering to Connect Millions of Professionals with Hyperlocal Opportunities  

With an aim to embrace digital transformation and enhance platform safety, apna.co – India’s largest jobs and professional networking platform – has chosen Google Cloud to democratize the job hunt market and to optimize upskilling and job opportunities for millions pan-India.

apna is using a combination of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), BigQuery, and Vertex AI; and will provide targeted networking and seamless matchmaking for job seekers across the country. The company has been constantly striving to enhance its operations for better results, and hence felt the need to be a cloud-native app that runs on Android handsets due to affordability. The company also aims to strengthen its scalability provided by Kubernetes-based micro-services.

Through the collaboration, apna aims to build its infrastructure on GKE-enabled agile interaction between all Google Cloud managed services, as well as seamless Android compatibility, with the latest features and technology. Google Cloud infrastructure has been powering apna’s backend technology infrastructure and improving the experience for its over 22 million users, who are largely based out of tier II and tier III cities in India.

Elaborating on the association, Shantanu Preetam, Chief Technology Officer, apna.co said, “Google Cloud has been known in the industry for its dependability, versatility, and user-friendliness and hence, they were our unanimous choice. Through our association with Google Cloud, we have managed to reduce the time taken to create AI algorithms by 20 percent. Additionally, the team is also saving up to 40% of DevOps time through a combination of managed services.

Google Cloud has been supporting us in continuous app enhancements in order to provide a better user experience and bolster platform safety and security. In a situation where fraudsters constantly evolve methodologies, Apna is able to identify and remove up to 60 percent of inappropriate content on the platform daily, this has been possible with Google solutions such as Vertex AI.

Through cloud native capabilities in Google Cloud, including GKE, BigQuery and Vertex AI, we have managed to create a level playing field for millions of professionals in India’s rising workforce. Google Cloud has been an important partner in our journey and we look forward to continuing our mission of #AcceleratingIndia with them”. He added.

“apna leveraged Google Cloud’s ML and intuitive AI and has grown its user base to 22 million in just 3 years across 70+ cities enabling 80 million job interviews per month. We are thrilled to support apna in building the future of intelligent job searches on Google’s agile cloud infrastructure.” said Bikram SIngh Bedi, Managing Director at Google Cloud India

Community building remains a significant component at apna. Similarly, peer learning is an invaluable resource for finding jobs and sharing essential tips ranging from learning English to interview techniques that boost one’s chances of success. However, with an influx of community-powered forums, there is a potential risk of fraudulent job postings and some users bullying others.

apna uses Vertex AI to build ML models that can detect abusive or fraudulent behavior based on keywords with high accuracy. The collaboration with Google Cloud Will lead to results-based empowerment for a continuously evolving job platform and foster the growth of safe communities with AI-driven content analytics.