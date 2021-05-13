Benefits of Shifting from traditional sales to anytime anywhere with SAP C4C

Sales function in the construction world saw one of the biggest shifts as an aftereffect of the COVID-19 pandemic. With restricted mobility and numerous anomalies in business cycles, the pandemic pushed the sales units to pursue digital means to conduct their daily functions. Right from practising the art of the deal on video calls to connecting with sales prospects on social media and embracing software-led sales, enterprises embraced new technologies to ensure business continuity.

The conventional sales modules may not be best suited for today’s times. They need to be reworked and empowered with technology to keep the business cycle going. Hence a versatile and pervasive sales structure aided by technology is necessary to take the industry forwards.

Technologies like SAP Cloud for Customer (C4C) unlocks a decisive advantage in the way sales are conducted. The solution facilitates a robust departmental integration and delivers relevant insights about the customers to drive better sales. Moreover, it helps the sales department gain more time and exposure with the client while capitalizing on intelligent AI-based recommendations during different situations to bag deals. Apart from AI based recommendations, for customers it is

Low cost of ownership

Flexible configuration, development and integration allows to work without constant involvement of IT specialist

User-friendly interface

The C4C solution realizes better sales outcomes for enterprises in the construction industry with the following strategic benefits –

Enabling a prevalent sales function

The solution helps optimize sales, attain peak customer engagement and muster extensive details about their requirements. It will also help build a better understanding of the customer’s needs, followed by flexibility in operations, enabling sales from multiple places and gaining a high conversion rate. The solution also allows online and offline forms of performance tracking.

Avail information when you need it the most

Information is useful only when it’s readily available at the right place and time. C4C equips the sales units with quick access to back-office data to get a complete picture of the customer information for numerous sales tactics. This helps to improve conversion rates and enable effective clients management.

Making sales efficient and intelligent

The solution empowers the sales professionals with AI-based analysis of different scenarios and generates real-time suggestions. This relatively improves the chances of conversion by creating a favorable situation that promotes maximum sales. Other critical features that the solution offers are adding contacts, updating records, and discovering new opportunities.

Building a collaborative structure

With C4C, the enterprises can accelerate the sales cycles by building cohesive business units amongst the sales teams, internal experts, customers, and partners to maximize productivity and create personalized activity plans and timelines.

Highbar Technocrat Limited unlocks substantial sales capabilities through C4C to bring a decisive change in the way sales are conducted. Other benefits that its customized C4C includes are –

Deep analysis of productivity, industry trends, pricing, and devising pre-emptive measures and improvement frameworks.

Securing close collaboration between sales teams and the rest of the organisation.

Seamless access to back-office quote-to-cash information in real-time through native integration with SAP ERP, SAP CPQ and SAP Commissions.

Reducing end-of-quarter surprises with interactive dashboards and embedded real-time customer analytics.

Authored by Ashok Wani, Head – Technology & Innovation, HIGHBAR TECHNOCRAT

