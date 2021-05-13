Centralising food-delivery apps, KSUM’s Lasper introduces Foaps

Read Article

A company under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has come up with an app that simplifies home delivery of food, turning a new chapter in the business of restaurants amid fresh movement restrictions owing to Covid-19.

Lasper Technologies Pvt Ltd, a startup incubating with KSUM, has introduced Foaps that will be a single point for accepting online food-delivery orders made through multiple apps such as Zomato, Swiggy, Foodpanda, Amazon restaurant, Dunzo. The new software (www.foaps.co) will facilitate a centralized handling of menu even as the orders are made through different platforms.

Initially, for three months, the app will be available for free, the company’s officials revealed. Currently Foaps is available in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Foaps comes at a second wave of the global pandemic when restaurants are faced with mounting home-delivery tasks, thus struggling to sort online orders and reach food on time. Lasper conceived the novel app in association with KSUM and Flat6labs Bahrain, MENA region’s seed and early-stage venture capital firm.

Lasper co-founder Abdul Salah said Foaps will facilitate better efficiency in the operation of the existing food-delivery apps, by enabling restaurants to quickly disperse packets without any error. “Also, our platform helps showing at one place all the accounts of the business, and analyze them lucidly,” he added.

Muhammed Migdad, another co-founder of the four-year-old firm, said the Foaps will help restaurants looking for a cut in operational costs.

The company is working towards expanding its zones of operation to other cities within Kerala and outside, he added.

KSUM, as a non-profit entity registered in 2014 under Society Act 1956, is an incubator approved by the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology’s National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board. The agency promotes entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state, while undertaking planning, establishment and management of technology business incubators and accelerators to promote technology-based ventures by creating the infrastructure and environment.

