Hero MotoCorp partners with ADLOID to launch their AR showroom

Read Article

Adloid, a deep tech company with focus in Augmented Reality has partnered with Hero MotoCorp for the launch of the first-of-its-kind immersive Augmented Reality showroom. Using its proprietary technology ADLOID has added enhanced features like hotspots, configurators, remote sales assistance, and more. This technology is revolutionizing digital buying experiences and was recently used by Tata Motors for the launch of their flagship products.

Hero MotoCorp will now be providing a 360-degree shopping experience to its customers with the help of Augmented Reality.

Vikas Malhotra, Head – Business Solutions & Support at Hero MotoCorp said,” At Hero Motocorp, we were looking for an agile partner to co-create “digital buying journey” of our products, a Highly skilled and passionate team from Adloid did the job exceptionally well by providing a truly World-class solution for “Virtual Showroom, Product Configurator and AR experience for our product portfolio”. Speed, agility, and dedication of the team working on the project helped us in releasing the same in a very short span of time without a single physical meeting reflecting professionalism. We look forward to more such associations with the team and wish them luck.”

Speaking about the partnership, Kanav Singla, Founder & CEO of Adloid said, “Augmented Reality is helping us move beyond inherent human limitations and present contextually relevant information to people . Our partnership with Hero Moto Corp is one such example where we are changing the way people shop and experience products online. The inherent limitation of a physical showroom is a thing of the past.”

The augmented reality showroom takes digitization a step ahead by allowing customers to explore, configure and experience the Hero MotoCorp products in their homes. The experience comes with interactive hotspots and virtual sales assistance to address queries and concerns as they browse through various models.

Adloid has also enabled advanced features such as the Hero Product Configurator (HPC) in the virtual showroom, which allows customers to see the differences between variants, add customizations and accessories, and go through color options before making a purchase decision. The showroom replicates the experience of a brick-and-mortar store in its true sense, within the comfort of our homes, offering an uninterrupted virtual experience.

Prashant Sinha, Co-founder & Auto Lead of ADLOID, added, “We aim to make the virtual experience more seamless and faster through the launch of this virtual showroom, the focus is to showcase all features of the models available. Through our platform we have enabled Photo realistic rendering of Hero products in real time to create a rich and immersive AR experience for customers. This will bring a non-interrupted 24*7 showroom where prospective buyers can explore the complete product range and even book the products they’d like to purchase”.

Adloid is also removing the hesitance of using AR technology by removing bulky hardware from the mix. Customers with access to smartphones, tablets, and similar devices can easily participate and experience shopping in a virtual showroom with the help of a simple web app.

To try it out for yourself, visit the Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom via your mobile browser. Unlike other web-based AR tools, there is no need to scan a QR code or install an app to experience the showroom.

As industries take to virtual, it will be interesting to see how augmented reality brings the touch and feel back to shopping experiences.

The virtual showrooms in the automobile industry are a promising glimpse at the future.





If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]