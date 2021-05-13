Express Computer


Persistent Systems joins growing ecosystem of partners using IBM Cloud Paks with Red Hat OpenShift

Persistent Systems has announced its intent to join IBM’s ecosystem of partners using IBM’s new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation to manage and modernise mission critical workloads across hybrid cloud environments. IBM Cloud Paks for Automation is an AI-powered portfolio that helps customers streamline business processes, automate tasks based on data analysis and continuously improve workflows that run centrally, in networks and at the edge.

IBM Cloud Paks for Automation, AI-powered hybrid cloud software solutions built on Red Hat OpenShift, offer enterprises a portable, flexible and secured path to optimisation by automating business and IT processes to accelerate growth.

Persistent has nearly a decade of experience as a key development, support and deployment partner across the IBM Automation portfolio, including IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, IBM Robotic Process Automation, and other network automation solutions. Persistent furthers its automation expertise with the Red Hat Center of Excellence, a dedicated unit that unites more than 2,000 containerised software and Kubernetes trained professionals with over 300 Red Hat-accredited sales and delivery experts. This expertise helps clients deploy AI and automation in hybrid cloud environments to achieve their network operations and business process automation goals.

Jiani Zhang, Executive Vice President, IBM Alliance Sales, Persistent Systems said, “Uniting AI together with automation is increasingly critical as the pace of business accelerates. We are proud to work with IBM and our mutual clients to deploy solutions across operations, networks and the edge. Few organisations can match our deep knowledge of the IBM portfolio and proficiency in hyperscale cloud platforms.”

Evaristus Mainsah, General Manager, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem, IBM commented, “IBM Cloud Paks for Automation offer ecosystem partners like Persistent the flexibility, security and portability to automate business and IT operations, unlock the true value of their data and accelerate their path to digital acceleration. IBM’s growing ecosystem increases opportunities for customers to tap into the IBM Automation portfolio to streamline operations, increase efficiencies and accelerate revenue growth.”


