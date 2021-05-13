Express Computer


Study shows public sector is accelerating hybrid cloud adoption

Nutanix, a firm in private, hybrid and multi cloud computing, has announced the global public sector industry findings of its third annual Enterprise Cloud Index Report, measuring organisation’s plans for adopting private, hybrid and public clouds. 

The findings point to a concentrated modernisation effort throughout the sector over the past few months, with 70 per cent of respondents saying Covid-19 has caused IT to be viewed more strategically in their organisations. This Covid-19 spurred push is especially notable, given that the public sector has struggled with IT modernisation efforts.

While public sector organisations have historically grappled with regulations that deter telework, the pandemic forced them to take necessary steps to securely support a remote workforce. Nearly half (48 per cent) of global public sector respondents, said their organisations had no employees working remotely one year ago.

 However, since the onset of the pandemic, the sector has scaled its number of remote workers, with only 15 per cent of respondents reporting employing zero remote workers today.  In order to effectively support this growing remote workforce, organisations have begun strategically evaluating their cloud models with more than three-fourths (82 per cent) of global public sector respondents identifying hybrid cloud as the ideal IT operating model for their organisation.

 


