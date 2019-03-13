Druva Extends capabilities in Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery With DRaaS 2.0

Druva, Inc., a provider of cloud data protection and management announced enhancements to its Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) offering for enterprise workloads. As the only SaaS-based disaster recovery solution built on AWS, Druva can now help improve business continuity with features including automated runbook execution, tighter AWS integration, and simplified orchestration and testing – all while reducing costs by up to 60 percent. Customers will also benefit from seamless one-click failover to the cloud for on-premises workloads, and for the first time, recovery for cloud workloads with cross-region/account support.

The Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) market is forecast to grow at a 16.2 percent CAGR and reach $10.2 billion through 2022, according to IDC, as enterprises increasingly move away from legacy systems that are expensive, complex and lack infrastructure flexibility. While solutions are increasingly built for the public cloud, only Druva has developed an offering that can meet enterprise compliance needs at scale with a recovery time objective (RTO) of minutes and recovery point objective (RPO) of an hour across any AWS Region. Enterprises no longer need to rely on hardware, multi-vendor approaches or managed disaster recovery sites to ensure successful and timely restores.

“Enterprises of all sizes are looking for a new disaster recovery solution that can replace the convoluted, cost prohibitive model of the last three decades,” said Mike Palmer, CPO, Druva. “With Druva’s new offerings, IT teams now have an all-in-one solution that can meet business demands and automate processes at a fraction of the cost. Disaster recovery planning is a critical part of maintaining uninterrupted operations and now there is no barrier to protecting your most critical business data.”

Leveraging the global reach of cloud, Druva’s DRaaS solution brings customers a number of new features, including:

Recovery automation: As applications become more intricate, the interdependency become more complicated. Now with Druva, enterprises can automate runbook execution and streamline processes for rapid recovery.

Failback recovery: Druva’s disaster recovery supports hybrid workload failback, such as to VMware Cloud on AWS or on-premises data centers, to align with enterprise compliance.

Support for cloud workloads: Druva now offers the ability to capture data within customers’ AWS account and clone it across regions for testing and compliance.

Automated disaster recovery testing: Testing is a key (and often time consuming) part of maintaining a disaster recovery solution. Now, enterprises can automate the process, ensuring the team is prepared for a potential disaster, while also meeting compliance and audit requirements.

Replication and mobility: Users have the ability to replicate virtual machines, clone full VPCs, and also move them cross-region for test and development, and greater resiliency.

“It’s clear that disaster recovery solutions are becoming increasingly important to business operations and the inherent benefits of cloud-based services makes it the de-facto choice for future-proofing enterprise disaster recovery,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. “Solutions such as Druva’s which leverage AWS’ global reach, instant scalability, and cost competitive offerings, will be compelling solutions in a market that is increasingly looking for alternatives to traditional on-premises solutions.”

“As a key partner for financial and investment firms, ensuring business continuity and minimizing the impact of potential disasters is critical,” said Eric Beville, systems administrator, Synthesis Technologies. “Druva’s VPC cloning ability is a game changer for us, and will eliminate the extensive manual snapshot process we previously required. Other features, like failback, are incredibly powerful tools that will help our team manage a disaster recovery situation.”

