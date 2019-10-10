FireEye Cloud security now available on AWS marketPlace

In a bid to empower organizations protect the assets and workloads they’re running in the Cloud, global cyber security firm FireEye has announced its availiablity on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. The Califonia-based company also introduced several cloud security capabilities that will help enterprises with best-in-class threat detection and protection regardless of location, defending increasingly complex hybrid security environments.

“The rapid adoption of Cloud services has provided organizations with a world of new opportunities. But with new opportunities come new cyber threats. These days, more than half of the breaches we respond to involve cloud infrastructures,” said Grady Summers, EVP of Products & Customer Success at FireEye.

At its annual Cyber Defense Summit here, the company also announced a strategic partnership with Cloud internet security gateway provider iboss. “We’re also making our threat detection available to third-parties to aid in the creation of custom web apps, as no two organizations’ paths to the cloud are paved the same,” Summers added.

For enhanced threat protection and data breach prevention in any virtual cloud environments, FireEye Virtual Network Security is now available on AWS Marketplace.

FireEye ‘Virtual Network Security’ works natively within AWS, allowing customers to extend existing defenses into their Cloud data centres, while simultaneously adding additional, server-focused protections to their workloads.

As a result, organizations are able to analyze and block traffic with the same level of detail as though it were on-premises, said the company.

For organizations looking to analyze untrusted content for potential threats, FireEye “Detection On Demand” offers a cloud-native service that provides a flexible and easy way to pinpoint file-borne threats.

For developers, FireEye also announced Developer Hub, which makes “Detection On Demand” accessible as a flexible and scalable security layer that can be applied to any cloud application or service.

FireEye has over 8,200 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 per cent of the “Forbes Global 2000” enterprises.

