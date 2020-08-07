Firms can now shift VMware workloads to Oracle 2nd Gen Cloud

Read Article

Cloud major Oracle on Thursday announced that enterprises globally can now move their VMware workloads to its second-generation cloud infrastructure for a true Hybrid Cloud experience.

The Oracle Cloud VMware solution offers a dedicated, cloud-native VMware-based environment that enables enterprises to easily move their production VMware workloads to Oracle Cloud infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

“What’s unique about this partnership is that we are enabling customers to realise their hybrid cloud strategies. Customers get complete access and control over their VMware environment in the cloud,” said Shailender Kumar, Regional Managing Director, Oracle India.

By moving their VMware workloads to Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure, customers will achieve greater security and increased performance, in addition to saving significantly on network costs.

“VMware and Oracle customers can fast-track their apps modernisation and gain access to Oracle’s full portfolio of cloud services, including the world’s first and only autonomous database,” Kumar told IANS.

Unique to Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, customers will have complete access and control of their VMware environment, with no limits, to run production enterprise applications in the cloud without compromise.

Customers can also migrate existing Oracle apps and databases running on vSphere on premises to Oracle Cloud VMware Solution to take advantage of cloud scale and economics, informed the company.

“We are excited to offer our shared customers access to an Oracle-built, VMware-validated cloud solution that replicates the on-premises experience that people know and love, but is now available in a global hyperscale Public Cloud,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Whether it is building new digital services, scaling business-critical apps or enabling a remote workforce, applications sit at the core of addressing these challenges.

“Hybrid cloud opens the door to cost-effective enterprise application scalability, flexibility, and modernisation,” said Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Services Business Unit, VMware.

–IANS

