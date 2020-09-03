G7CR Technologies Announces $ 5 Million for Start-ups and SMBs under Cloud Accelerator Funding program

Read Article

With an aim to empower start-ups and SMBs to continue to grow, G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, today announced the launch of its CAF (Cloud Accelerator Funding) in order to support, sustain and help the start-up’s continue to grow during the situation of Economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. The initiative will provide for start-ups and small businesses benefits of up to $5 million and will also focus on offering strategic support across key business areas: Capital, Building Competency (Technical & Leadership), Revenue and Technology.

Being a leader in providing Cloud Service, G7CR not only has a pan India presence but is also present in markets like Middle East, UK and South East Asian countries. The CAF program will help in leveraging G7CR’s existing channels and markets in order to increase the go-to-market strategy for the start-ups and SMBs who will be part of this program and providing funding against Cloud Consumption.

Companies less than 15 years old from across sectors and with cloud consumption of over $ 10,000 per month or if Cloud spend is one of the top five spends of the company financials are eligible to apply for the program. Companies can register via a toll-free number 1800 572 3617 or login to https://g7cr.in/microsoft-startup-program/ and fill the details, following which a team of experts from G7CR Technologies will shortlist the eligible company.

A variety of industries including healthcare, marketing and advertising, retail, finance, and education have benefited from cloud adoption during lockdown. G7CR has emerged as an expert Azure Managed Services Partner driving cloud transformation for over 800+ businesses across India.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Christopher Richard, MD & Chief Cloud Architect, G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, said, “We believe in excellence in innovation and want to extend our support to companies that are at a growing stage. The initiative will be a gamechanger for the immense growth prospects and for businesses that need a little cushion due to Economic Slow down. Empowering start-ups and SMBs are the core objective of this initiative, this will give them the power to recognise the importance of cloud. Our purpose is to support, sustain and help the start-ups in India to grow and achieve the global standards. Not only this will be beneficial for the health of the start-up industry but the Indian economy as a whole.”

