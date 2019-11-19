Google acquires enterprise software firm CloudSimple

To help customers seamlessly migrate to the cloud, Google has acquired CloudSimple, a leading provider of secure, high performance, dedicated environments to run VMware workloads in the cloud, for an undisclosed sum. Santa Clara-based CloudSimple specializes in VMware virtualization software, which helps businesses run corporate networks and business software more efficiently.

“This acquisition builds on our existing partnership with CloudSimple that we announced earlier this year, allowing us to accelerate a fully integrated VMware migration solution with improved support for our customers,” Rich Sanzi, Vice President Engineering at Google, said in a statement.

Many enterprises are using VMware in their on-premises environments to run a variety of workloads.

Through Google’s existing partnership with CloudSimple, the customers can migrate their VMware workloads from on-premise data centers directly into Google Cloud VMware Solution by CloudSimple, while also creating new VMware workloads as needed.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Google Cloud as they welcome CloudSimple, a VMware Cloud Verified partner,” said Ajay Patel, senior vice president, Cloud Provider Software Unit at VMware.

With VMware on Google Cloud Platform, customers will be able to leverage all of the familiarity of VMware tools and training, and protect their investments, as they execute on their cloud strategies and rapidly bring new services to market and operate them seamlessly and more securely across a hybrid cloud environment.

CloudSimple co-founder and CEO Guru Pangal said they were very fortunate to have great partnerships with VMware, Google and Microsoft, and learnt in the process “how to dance among the elephants!”

“Google Cloud’s amazing innovation prowess, modern infrastructure and clear leadership in areas like smart analytics convinced us that joining this incredible team will accelerate our joint vision,” he said.

