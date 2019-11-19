HPE introduces Kubernetes-based platform for bare-metal and edge to cloud deployments

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the HPE Container Platform, the industry’s first enterprise-grade Kubernetes-based container platform designed for both cloud-native applications and monolithic applications with persistent storage. With the HPE Container Platform, enterprise customers can accelerate application development for new and existing apps – running on bare-metal or virtualised infrastructure, on any public cloud, and at the edge.

The HPE Container Platform is built on innovations from HPE’s acquisitions of BlueData and MapR, together with 100 percent open source Kubernetes. This next-generation solution dramatically reduces cost and complexity by running containers on bare-metal – while providing the flexibility to deploy on virtual machines and cloud instances. Customers benefit from greater efficiency, higher utilisation, and improved performance by “collapsing the stack” and eliminating the need for virtualisation.

The new platform addresses the requirements for large-scale enterprise Kubernetes deployments across a wide range of use cases, from machine learning and edge analytics to CI/CD pipelines and application modernization. IT teams can manage multiple Kubernetes clusters with multi-tenant container isolation and pre-integrated persistent storage. Developers have secure on-demand access to their environments so they can develop apps and release code faster, with the portability of containers to build once and deploy anywhere.

“Application development is migrating to containers, and Kubernetes is the de facto standard for container orchestration. We’re combining our expertise and intellectual property from recent acquisitions together with open source Kubernetes to deliver an unmatched enterprise-class container platform. Our container-first approach will provide enterprises with a faster and lower cost path to application modernization, optimized for bare-metal and extensible to any infrastructure from edge to cloud,” said Rajesh Dhar, Senior Director, Hybrid IT, HPE India.

This new solution complements existing HPE services to assist customers with container strategies, application modernisation, and hybrid cloud deployments. HPE Pointnext provides advisory and consulting services built upon experience from over one thousand hybrid cloud engagements, with expertise and best practices from the acquisitions of Cloud Technology Partners and RedPixie.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]