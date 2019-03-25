Life sciences software player ArisGlobal moves completely to AWS Cloud

ArisGlobal, a leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions for over 200 global life sciences companies, is migrating its infrastructure to Amazon Web Services (AWS) — going all-in on AWS, and moving more than 1,200 virtual machines and over 100TB of database workload to AWS. ArisGlobal chose AWS for its global infrastructure, unmatched reliability, and breadth of functionality to enhance the experiences of its global customers and help them deal with growing regulatory complexity, time to market pressures, and an increasing need to reduce R&D costs. ArisGlobal has already migrated more than 85 life sciences customers to AWS and will continue to transition its remaining customers.

With AWS, ArisGlobal will continue its agile growth, reducing operational costs, and accelerating its pace of innovation to serve existing customers that include 40 of the top 50 life sciences companies and nine government health authorities. Now, every instance of its LifeSphere platform, which covers all primary functions of the product lifecycle — clinical development, regulatory, safety, and medical affairs — will be powered by AWS Cloud. These instances will also be powered by Nava, ArisGlobal’s proprietary cognitive computing engine for process automation, to drive significant efficiency gains for clients.

“APCER, the industry-preferred end-to-end global pharmacovigilance services provider and ArisGlobal’s strategic customer and partner, is pleased that their LifeSphere MultiVigilance safety solution has moved to a secure cloud, in AWS. We feel confident that we have the strong foundation needed to ensure compliance with the utmost efficiency and productivity,” said Kunwar B. Kishore Arora, Managing Director India, Global COO, APCER Life Sciences. “Higher system availability, agility, and unmatched security, coupled with our scientific and regulatory operations knowledge, is key to helping build a cognitive automation platform with ArisGlobal that will be a cornerstone in drug safety lifecycle management,” he added.

Using AWS, ArisGlobal can now schedule and automate application backups, scale up databases in minutes by changing instance type, and have instances automatically moved to a healthy infrastructure in less than 15 minutes in case of a downtime, giving their customers improved resiliency and availability. AWS provides ArisGlobal with prompt and completely on-demand infrastructure provisioning within hours, along with built-in redundancies, and managed by AWS.

“ArisGlobal’s move to AWS was an important, strategic decision for us as we continue to deliver leading solutions that help automate key business processes and innovate to provide new services for our customers,” said Javed Ahmed Baig, Vice President, Cloud Technology and Customer Support, ArisGlobal. “AWS gives us highly reliable global infrastructure, security, and a broad portfolio of cloud services to host our multi-tenant LifeSphere platform with industry standard configurations. With AWS we can deploy and onboard new customers with unmatched speed.”

“ArisGlobal operates across almost all the 20 AWS Regions and AWS’s 61 Availability Zones (AZ). AWS Cloud provides ArisGlobal the high availability and resilience they need to deliver their solutions, and innovate faster than ever before to meet the needs of their customers around the world,” said Navdeep Manaktala, Head of Business Development, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited. “Moving to AWS allows ArisGlobal to provide a globally unified, standardized solution to drive compliance, high quality, and lower costs.”

