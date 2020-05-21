Lightwing startup helping enterprises save 90% Cloud compute costs

Read Article

At a time when organisations are aiming to bring down costs to sail through the tough Covid-19 times, a startup known as Lightwing is helping businesses save 90 per cent of Cloud computing cost via intelligent automation.

Lightwing’s solution provides companies with intelligent CloudOps automation – slashing monthly cloud computing bills by as much as 90 per cent, and significantly improving the efficiency of the team and the infrastructure by optimising the use of Public Clouds such as AWS, Azure and DigitalOcean.

The company said it has achieved this with a simple one-time setup and have eliminated any manual intervention and businesses require no change in the way their developers work.

One of the 10 startups that successfully completed the mentorship-driven Techstars ‘Bangalore Accelerator’s 2020 programme, Lightwing provides businesses with three cost optimization pillars – each designed for a different aspect of cloud usage.

“With Lightwing Smart Advisor, the process of getting ready for optimization takes a mere 15 minutes as compared to the usual weeks of manual discovery and assessment that precedes a cloud optimization effort,” Ravitej Yadalam, Co-founder and CEO of Lightwing, told IANS.

Lightwing ComputeGroups helps companies utilize the cloud’s excess capacity and significantly cut compute costs while the third product, Lightwing Policies, provides automated cloud usage governance across the business’ cloud accounts.

Combining these capabilities provides savings of up to 90 per cent on monthly cloud computing costs.

The company currently has commercial contracts with NetApp, Vedantu and EOX Vantage, among others.

Lightwing is currently providing an extended 30-day free trial with full enterprise support to let companies see the cost savings that the product can bring for them.

“The Techstars programme helped us immensely with mentorship, brand visibility, and customer and investor access. We have accomplished in these three months what may otherwise have taken us two or three times that duration, which is invaluable progress for any company,” says Yadalam.

Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 2,100 companies with a market cap of more than $26 billion.

