Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited adopts Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS

Nutanix today announced that leading Indian financial products and services provider, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, has adopted the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS to redesign its IT infrastructure and help redefine the company for the future.

In response to the request, Nutanix installed a hyper converged, virtualized software solution to deliver exceptional enterprise performance for the multi cloud world, while equipping Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited with a simple, centralized management solution utilising machine-learning, predictive analysis and automated data movement to strengthen the company’s service delivery to business.

Pankaj Purohit, Head, IT, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited said on the adoption of Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, “Nutanix underpins our service delivery to business. Several business-critical applications today run on the Nutanix platform, including our in-house trading on RF3 and RF2, our CRM application Saathi, and critical high-performance databases. Our online trading application, MO Investor, developed in-house, and our mobile application also run on the Nutanix platform.”

He further added, “Nutanix’s platforms have increased our application deployment speed, enhanced our Virtual Machine consolidation, and already registered a three hundred percent improvement in distributed database queries. All while significantly improving our management and monitoring of the entire infrastructure and reducing our overall IT costs.”

Sehul Shah, Vice President IT, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited said, “Our IT staff are happier. Nutanix software and hypervisor upgrades were performed during week days using the 1-click upgrade feature, saving weekends for other infrastructure activities. The team have freed up the time available for migrating virtual machines using Nutanix Xtract, with minimum planned application down time.”

Neville Vincent, Vice President, A/NZ, ASEAN and India, Nutanix said on the successful deployment, “When trust is the main currency of your business, confidence in your technology becomes fundamental. Our software is built to enable workplace transformation for fast-growing companies like Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, that have no room for error. As Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited looks to offer a tailored customer experience at scale to a wide spectrum of increasingly more demanding and sophisticated customers – Nutanix will be there, helping underpin the entire journey and experience.”

