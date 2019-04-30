Dell Technologies introduces Unified Workplace solution

Dell Technologies has introduced Unified Workspace to help IT transform the end-user experience. This approach to end-user computing is said to give workers a frustration-free, ready-to-work experience, while enabling IT with automated, open and intelligent solutions for unified management. Dell Technologies Unified Workspace aims to “revolutionise” the way IT admins assist and enable their end users with device selection, deployment, security, management and support through flexible, scalable services and solutions that integrate with any customer environment, regardless of OS, device and cloud environment.

“Imagine an intelligent solution that told you the specific devices and applications your workforce needs based on their specific usage. Imagine one that then delivers those personalised devices directly to the end user, pre-configured and preloaded with all the apps and security features they need without IT having to touch the device. Now, imagine that same solution proactively helping the end user resolve day-to-day IT issues like password resets, access to applications and lost VPN connections,” explained Jeff Clarke, Vice Chairman – Products and Operations, Dell Technologies.

Enabling IT to empower workers

The integrated platform allows customers to begin wherever they need the most help – whether it’s in the selection process or deployment or even security or management – and then move to the next priority until they have the full Unified Workspace experience to enable IT and empower workers.

Modernising PC deployment and management from the cloud

With VMware Workspace ONE as the backbone of Dell Technologies Unified Workspace, customers can utilise unified endpoint management technology to modernise how they deploy, manage and secure their Dell devices. Once a device is deployed, unified endpoint management capabilities from Workspace ONE make it possible for customers to move beyond traditional PCLM with cloud policy management, streamlined application delivery, automated patching and improved device health monitoring and diagnostics. Workspace ONE delivers a unified, digital workspace experience as employees can seamlessly access any native, SaaS or internal application with single sign on from any device.

Through the integration with Microsoft, customers will benefit from Microsoft 365, Workspace ONE, and Dell Provisioning and Deployment Services.

Transforming selection and deployment with insightful data

Using data-driven insights that assess how the worker is using their PC – from the battery consumption and storage utilisation to mobility requirements and most frequently used applications – Dell Technologies will help customers select the right PC and applications for each employee, shipping the devices preconfigured directly from the Dell factory to the end users. This data-driven, low-touch experience helps save IT time and money, allowing them to focus their resources on other strategic projects while enabling workers with personalized devices and access to data and applications so they are immediately productive when they first boot up.

A part of this experience is in action with Dell provisioning for VMware Workspace ONE, which allows organisations to ship devices preconfigured with company applications and settings directly from the Dell factory to end users.

BIOS security with visibility and integration

With Unified Workspace, Dell Technologies is introducing a new capability to Dell SafeBIOS – an off-host BIOS verification utility available as a standalone download and also integrated with VMware Workspace ONE, Secureworks and CrowdStrike. The integration provides greater visibility into the integrity of the BIOS. Security operations can now proactively detect attacks against their BIOS using their CrowdStrike console and access best-of-breed insights with Secureworks. With this visibility, IT can set up automated workflows in Workspace ONE to push over-the-air updates to bring out-of-compliance devices back into compliance. The ability to tie measurements directly into Secureworks threat intelligence, CrowdStrike threat detection and VMware Workspace ONE device health provides an additional level of monitoring and visibility.

This builds on other components within Unified Workspace to keep endpoints secure, such as Dell SafeGuard and Response, a comprehensive threat management portfolio of next-generation, endpoint-security solutions that combines the managed security, incident response expertise and threat behavioral analytics of Secureworks with the unified endpoint protection platform from CrowdStrike.

Intuitive support

Threaded throughout Unified Workspace is predictive and proactive support that becomes more insightful, actionable and personalised over time. For example, Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist has helped customers reduce time to resolve a failed hard drive up to 11x faster.iii With even more telemetry, IT can support their end users with real-time visibility, proactive fixes and prescriptive updates.

“Dell Technologies Unified Workspace will radically change end-user computing and help IT teams reduce costs by enabling a move away from high-touch processes to a modern management approach. With VMware Workspace ONE powering Dell Technologies Unified Workspace and services from Dell, organizations can onboard new employees faster than ever before, keep those devices up to date, and eliminate manual, time-intensive processes through automation,” Shankar Iyer, SVP and GM, End User Computing, VMware.

