Express Computer


Home  »  Cloud  »  Nutanix joins Microsoft Azure for seamless Hybrid Cloud experience

Nutanix joins Microsoft Azure for seamless Hybrid Cloud experience

CloudNews
By IANS
0 24
Read Article

Enterprise Cloud computing firm Nutanix on Tuesday announced a partnership with Microsoft to deliver a Hybrid Cloud solution with seamless application, data and license mobility.

As part of the collaboration, both companies will focus on extending Nutanix Hybrid Cloud infrastructure to Azure.

“We know customers are looking for solutions to truly — and simply — advance their cloud journey. This partnership helps us deliver a single software stack across public and private clouds, resulting in increased agility, streamlined operations, and significant cost savings,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix.

Microsoft and Nutanix will offer customers seamless sales and support experiences.

Microsoft Azure customers will be able to use their existing Azure credits, as part of Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), to purchase Nutanix software.

In turn, Nutanix customers will be able to port their existing term licenses to Nutanix Clusters on Azure or get on-demand consumption of Nutanix software through the Azure Marketplace.

“Many companies face complexities when managing hybrid cloud environments across private and public clouds. We are excited to collaborate with Nutanix to give customers flexibility and a seamless experience with hybrid Nutanix and Azure solutions,” said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud and AI, at Microsoft.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Is SASE just an Industry Analyst's digression? Register free to learn more.
    Register Now
    close-image