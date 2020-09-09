Nutanix joins Microsoft Azure for seamless Hybrid Cloud experience

Read Article

Enterprise Cloud computing firm Nutanix on Tuesday announced a partnership with Microsoft to deliver a Hybrid Cloud solution with seamless application, data and license mobility.

As part of the collaboration, both companies will focus on extending Nutanix Hybrid Cloud infrastructure to Azure.

“We know customers are looking for solutions to truly — and simply — advance their cloud journey. This partnership helps us deliver a single software stack across public and private clouds, resulting in increased agility, streamlined operations, and significant cost savings,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix.

Microsoft and Nutanix will offer customers seamless sales and support experiences.

Microsoft Azure customers will be able to use their existing Azure credits, as part of Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), to purchase Nutanix software.

In turn, Nutanix customers will be able to port their existing term licenses to Nutanix Clusters on Azure or get on-demand consumption of Nutanix software through the Azure Marketplace.

“Many companies face complexities when managing hybrid cloud environments across private and public clouds. We are excited to collaborate with Nutanix to give customers flexibility and a seamless experience with hybrid Nutanix and Azure solutions,” said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud and AI, at Microsoft.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]