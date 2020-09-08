Express Computer


Digit Insurance launches WhatsApp service to deliver real time service to its customers

The WhatsApp service delivers services ranging from tracking claim status, getting policy details, one-click policy renewals, and getting the list of network garages

Digit Insurance, on a mission to make insurance simple in India, has introduced another digital touchpoint by launching comprehensive WhatsApp service for its customers. The WhatsApp service delivers services ranging from tracking claim status, getting policy details, one-click policy renewals, and getting the list of network garages.

Claim settlement has always been the moment of truth in the insurance space, and with this service Digit Insurance has yet again delivered on its promise of simple and hassle-free claim tracking. With Digit’s WhatsApp service, customers just need to send a message from their registered WhatsApp number to Digit’s Self-Serve number 70260 61234. They will be able to check all details through WhatsApp in just a click of a button.

Vivek Chaturvedi, Chief Marketing Officer, Digit Insurance, said, “At Digit Insurance, we are constantly looking at making our processes simple and hassle free for the customers. Through this initiative, our objective is to make the claims and renewal process as efficient and hassle-free as possible for the policyholders. WhatsApp is an ideal platform for customer engagement, being the most preferred mode of communication for most people. Hence with this service, we believe to offer a one-point convenient contact to our customers and be accessible to them whenever they need us.”

Services available for Digit Insurance customers over WhatsApp:

  • Simple and hassle-free way to check claim status
  • Timely reminder for one-click policy renewal for motor insurance.
  • Easy way to get policy details
  • List of network garage option over WhatsApp

