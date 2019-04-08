QAD announces enhancements to QAD Cloud ERP and related solutions

To enable customers to respond rapidly to industry disruption, QAD Inc, a provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, has announced the latest enhancements to QAD Cloud ERP and related solutions.

“The only constant for manufacturers is change, and legacy ERP systems simply weren’t designed for change. As business requirements evolve, companies try to mitigate the situation with costly and rigid customisations. QAD Cloud ERP with the Channel Islands User Experience (UX) and enabled by the QAD Enterprise Platform reduces the need for customisation. It gives customers the ability to adapt quickly and convert disruption into competitive advantage through non-intrusive extensions and new applications that can be written by customers and partners without creating rigidity in the system,” said QAD Senior Vice President, Research and Development, Bill Keese.

QAD has extended the capability of its Channel Islands UX and the underlying QAD Enterprise Platform throughout its solutions, enabling customers to personalise their experience and extend the capabilities of QAD Cloud ERP with little to no coding required.

In addition to these enhancements to QAD Cloud ERP, QAD has also enhanced many of its related solutions including the QAD CEBOS Quality Management System (QMS) and QAD Automation Solutions (AS).

