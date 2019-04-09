ThoughtSpot to invest Rs 174 cr in Bengaluru centre

In line with its plan to kick-off its India operations, Silicon Valley-headquartered search and AI-driven analytics platform ThoughtSpot has said it would invest Rs 174 crore (US$ 25 million) in its engineering centre in Bengaluru. ThoughtSpot said it would leverage the new funding to hire fully formed product teams in the Bengaluru office, including product managers, engineers and designers.

The company will also use the new investment to continue to hire technical and engineering talent from top universities throughout the region, ThoughtSpot said in a statement, adding that it will bring its technology to the market through partnerships with the powerful ecosystem of global systems integrators in India.

“Over the past two years, the Bengaluru engineering centre has become one of our key R&D centres, working hand in hand with our teams in Sunnyvale and Seattle to create a more fact-driven world through technology,” said Puneet Agarwal, ThoughtSpot VP and Head of India Engineering.

ThoughtSpot’s AI engine SpotIQ helps businesses empower their frontline employees with the ability to find data-driven insights on their own using a simple, natural language search, or find answers to questions they didn’t even know to ask.

“Not only will the investment help ThoughtSpot bring innovations to our customers more quickly than ever before, but for the first time, we’ll have a dedicated business team to bring search and AI-driven analytics to enterprises throughout India,” said Sunil Mahale, ThoughtSpot Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

