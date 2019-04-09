Shopmatic offers ecommerce platform for SMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs for an annual cost of Rs 50

In a move that could transform the e-commerce landscape in India, international e-commerce company Shopmatic is making its platform available for SMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs at the cost of only Rs 50 for 1 year. Customers can unlock the power-packed features of the Shopmatic platform to set up and manage their online store and only pay 3% when they make a successful sale. Shopmatic recognises that to leverage the opportunities from ecommerce, SMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs should have the freedom to make use of a comprehensive platform without the burden of an upfront investment or committed fees, and has launched this disruptive offering.

Despite e-commerce being the sunrise sector in India, not all SMBs, hobbyists, crafts persons, artisans and businesses have embraced the e-commerce route because of the upfront investment required and the perception that setting up an ecommerce business is difficult. Moreover, businesses are unsure if they would even be successful, after paying significant fees to website developers or ecommerce platform providers.

Shopmatic addresses these pain points with this launch; going online is no longer difficult with Shopmatic as businesses can download the Shopmatic App or sign up for a Shopmatic account via a computer, tablet or any device they are comfortable with, and create an ecommerce store in a matter of minutes. Moreover,Shopmatic’s pricing plans are now, aligned to the customers’ success: merchants pay only 3% as transaction fee when they make a successful sale and just Rs. 50 as hosting fees, at the end of 12 months.

Commenting on the latest disruption, Anurag Avula, Co-Founder & CEO, Shopmatic, said “Shopmatic has always been focussed on enabling a successful ecommerce business for its customers. This launch further reaffirms Shopmatic’s commitment towards its customers. We will continue to invest in new capabilities and support our customers in their ecommerce journey. We have eliminated the barriers for anyone wanting to sell online thus by taking away the hurdles of price and device accessibility. By leveraging the smartphone penetration in the country and coupling that with our pricing flexibility, we intend to bring 500,000 customers into the ecommerce ecosystem in the next 12 months. “

Shopmatic has helped over 50,000 sellers establish a thriving online business by offering easy-to-use, power-packed tools and functionality. With this latest game-changing initiative, Shopmatic aims to enable every Indian business to unlock its e-commerce potential. With the annual hosting fee of only Rs 50 and 3% transactional charge on every successful transaction, aspiring online entrepreneurs will have at their disposal the entire ecosystem to sell online: a powerfully customizable store builder, payment gateway & shipping integration, social media channel listing, listing on Shopmatic World, chat enablement on store, data insights, and several promotional tools.

