Redington India collaborates with AWS to drive cloud adoption in India

Redington India Limited, a leading IT Technology provider, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), which undertakes the resale and marketing of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud in India. The deeper engagement with AWS will help Redington India enhance its cloud capabilities to drive growth in existing markets, and expand into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities through its partners. It will help fuel the adoption of AWS Cloud by small-and-medium businesses (SMBs), scale growth with independent software vendors (ISVs), build unique value propositions in the enterprise segment, and strengthen the focus on public sector covering education, EdTech, and central and state governments.

AWS will support Redington India and its existing as well as potential partners with business and technical expertise, including training and enablement, solution development, and building technical competency and platform development support to accelerate their growth. Redington India will upskill its partners to cater to end customers with a wide gamut of services from AWS Cloud which include, architectural design, on premise to cloud migrations, proof of concepts, infrastructure optimization, well-architected reviews, remediation, Internet of Things (IoT) services, pre/post-sales support, and much more.

Through this collaboration, Redington India will build a Cloud Centre of Excellence (CCoE) to execute its cloud-first strategy, foster distribution of best practices in cloud computing, identify and attract new talent, and develop customized cloud solutions. In addition, it will develop distributor capabilities including Innovation Centre, Intelligence Hub, and SMB Migration Factory, among others. Customers will benefit from an integrated sales, consulting, and support approach from both companies, and improved security, scalability, and cloud management capabilities.

“At Redington, it is our constant endeavour to democratize the adoption of cloud services across businesses of all sizes and from all sectors. Our deeper engagement with AWS will enhance the procurement and delivery of relevant cloud services and solutions to enterprises, SMBs and the public sector, through our vast network of trusted and committed partners. It will also help us to build an ecosystem that brings latest technologies to customers in untapped markets,” said, Ramesh Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Redington India Ltd.

“Redington India brings significant value to the AWS Partner Network (APN) by expanding the reach of our services, competencies and programs to partners across India, and enabling customers to build cloud-led digital solutions. Our strategic agreement with Redington India builds on this strong foundation, and will enable us to extend the power of AWS Cloud to more partners and customers across the metros, and tier-2 and 3 cities in India. AWS and Redington India will together build a Cloud Centre of Excellence to enable both our teams to collaborate more effectively, drive simplified cloud adoption for customers, and deliver transformative cloud-first solutions at scale,” said, Puneet Chandok, President, AWS India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited.

Additionally, Redington Gulf, which caters to the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, has expanded its collaboration with AWS to build on the existing relationship that it has as an accredited AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor. By strengthening its partnership with the cloud leader, Redington Gulf will work closely with its extensive channel network to develop competencies and be a true consultant for customers’ end-to-end cloud journeys. Through this collaboration, Redington will activate its partner community to accelerate cloud adoption across India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META), stimulate business expansion into new markets, and enable SMBs and public sector organisations to realize greater value from AWS Cloud.