Salesforce launches dedicated cloud for US government clients

US-based cloud computing major Salesforce has launched Government Cloud Plus, a dedicated cloud infrastructure specifically isolated for federal, state, and local government customers, government contractors and federally-funded research and development centers.

Government Cloud Plus runs on AWS GovCloud (US), enabling enhanced security and compliance controls that allow customers to use Salesforce for the most sensitive, unclassified data, the company said in a statement.

“In these unprecedented times, the public sector is being tested to deliver and accelerate innovation on behalf of their constituents,” said Dave Rey, President, Global Public Sector at Salesforce.

“Government Cloud Plus will empower governments to respond and get ahead of demand by providing modern, compliant and secure experiences for their customers while scaling their mission impact and accelerating digital transformation,” he added.

Many government agencies today rely on outdated systems with limited ability to upgrade and adapt to the needs of modern government.

Salesforce said it delivers the agility, speed and scale that federal, state, and local governments, as well as government contractors, need to address employee and citizen needs while lowering IT cost and complexity.

This includes access to industry-leading CRM, service, platform, analytics and industry solutions.

“It’s been our mission to bring government and citizens closer together, and this is the next step as part of our deep and continued investment in the public sector industry,” said Jujhar Singh, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, Industry Clouds at Salesforce.

Government Cloud Plus is generally available and priced at 15 per cent of a customer’s net spend on products hosted in the dedicated instance.

“AWS and Salesforce are committed to offering best-in-class solutions that help government agencies deliver value for the communities they serve,” said Teresa Carlson, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services.

