ShareChat migrates to Google Cloud to cut costs

Homegrown regional language social media platform ShareChat has said that it has fully migrated its infrastructure to Google Cloud in a bid to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance the overall performance of the app.

The migration of its infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Google Cloud is expected to help ShareChat cut expenses on backend technology by as much as 20 per cent.

“Google Cloud was our cloud partner of choice given its superior technology, secure and high-performing infrastructure, and cost effectiveness. We were also able to build a high degree of trust with Google’s team that made this seamless migration a reality,” Bhanu Pratap Singh, Chief Technology Officer, ShareChat, said in a statement.

“Developers want tools that can accelerate and improve the app development cycle. Google’s advanced tools and integrated offerings like Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner and Kubernetes are aligned well with our requirements.”

ShareChat currently serves more than 60 million monthly active users in 15 different Indian languages.

A large proportion of its active users hail from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, with the majority of them relying on 2G networks.

ShareChat decided to migrate to Google Cloud in April. So the migration from its incumbent Cloud platform to Google Cloud took place amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“We are delighted to partner with ShareChat on its digital transformation journey, and to help the company implement the world-class scalable and reliable infrastructure that will continue to enable it to deliver innovative and secure cloud-based services to millions of ShareChat users nationwide,” said Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

ShareChat last month announced the sacking of 101 employees, about a fourth of the company’s total workforce, due to the Covid-19-induced uncertainties in the advertising market.

