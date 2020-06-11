Tech Mahindra Announces mPAC 3.0 – Next-Generation Cloud Management Platform

Read Article

Tech Mahindra Ltd. a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services today announced the launch of mPAC 3.0 (Managed Platform for Adaptive Cloud), next-generation cloud management platform for enterprises globally. Further, this will assist enterprises to transform their businesses by accelerating their time to market and ensuring cost optimization across verticals.

mPAC 3.0 reinforces Tech Mahindra’s capabilities to deliver a unified management experience across multi-cloud and hybrid enterprise environment. The platform will enable enterprises to automate infrastructure deployment on cloud and will provide a unified view across IT operations. It has four different models that support open source and diverse technology stacks, helping enterprises to manage and leverage native cloud capabilities and micro services based architectures, which will enhance the performance of applications and meet extensive workload demands.

Vivek Gupta, Head – Global Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “To enable a truly digital experience,, it is important to have solutions and mechanisms that respond intelligently to varying business needs. As part of our CloudNxT methodology, we are investing heavily in platforms to help our customers unlock their cloud experience by delivering hybrid, multi-cloud services. The launch of mPAC 3.0 will enable Tech Mahindra to support diverse technology stacks across hyperscale cloud platforms and making it a partner of choice. Increasingly, customers are looking at pre-built integrations like workflow building blocks that have the ability to support various technology stacks and toolsets.”

In the mPAC 3.0 platform, new features can be integrated with Tech Mahindra’s infrastructure operations platform – TACTiX, cloud operations platform – iCOPS and NetOps.ai and support enterprises with a single view across enterprise IT operations. This expands the ability to manage cloud-native and microservices-based architectures, while providing an enlarged portfolio of functionality including development and operations methodologies.

Tech Mahindra under its TechMNxt charter has continued focused on leveraging next-generation technologies like Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, 5G, and Internet of Things to disrupt and enable digital transformation, and to build cutting-edge technology solutions and services for customers globally.

