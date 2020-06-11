This Startup Has Built Smart Glasses That Helps Fight COVID

Read Article

Now with the current pandemic on the rise, things are worsening day by day. Majorly due to the fact that one infected person in the crowd can lead to spreading the virus at a large scale. In order to curb this, it’s imperative to enforce protection norms like thermal screening, wearing face masks, and mandatorily observing social distance. However, while observing the same, major flaws have been reported, and several instances of flouting norms.

Ajna TX Series, a unique smartglass help fight COVID-19 effectively. Abhishek Tomar (Co-founder & CTO, AjnaLens), tell us how.

At a time when there has been a massive upsurge in the number of positive cases, how is your startup coming to aid?

As one infected person in the crowd can lead to the devastating second wave of Coronavirus, forcing us again to lockdown offices, areas, cities, or even the whole nation. It is very critical to strictly enforce protection norms such as compulsory thermal screening, wearing face masks, and maintaining social distance. It is equally critical to make sure that quarantined people do not break the law and come out on the streets. This process is extremely challenging, intimidating, and also risky for policemen or security personnel.Our glasses can scan up to 300 PEOPLE within 3 MINUTES from 3 METERS distance. So that our front-line warriors can save millions of lives while keeping their own lives safe. They can instantly measure temperature, identify people without masks, monitor social distancing, detect quarantined individuals who are breaking the law, and much more.

Are you relying on any form of technology like AI, ML, and RPA to achieve a seamless result?

The smart glasses use technologies like Augmented Reality, Thermal Imaging, Artificial Intelligence, and Facial Recognition. The smart glasses are patent pending.

Could you shed some light on the benefits of using these smart glasses, as in how many people can it screen in a day, and what is the distance of the scan?

Benefits/ Features:

Scan 1,00,000 people every day

Scan from a distance of 1-3 meters

Identify people without masks

Monitor social distancing

Detect quarantined individuals that are breaking the law

Identify criminals, suspects or missing citizens

People Count

Age & Gender detection

Barcode, QR code, License Plate Scanning

No-contact attendance tracking

Emotions Detection and much more

Do you have any tie-up with the Government and the malls? Tell us about it?

We are in early talks with multiple state governments, malls, universities, and MNCs. We will disclose the names once the deals are closed.

Does this play on the emotional factor too? How?

To maintain safety in public spaces, tourist attractions, crowd gathering (eg. protests), or for the security of celebrities, politicians, businessmen, etc, it is crucial to identify hooligans from the crowd. With artificial intelligence and facial recognition, we can identify strange behavior patterns & facial expressions which are likely to be of a trouble-maker based on a large amount of existing data. The same feature can be used for a mall, amusement park or a retail store to monitor their customers’ happiness levels and improvise their services.

